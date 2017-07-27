Back To Homepage

EGGER to build its first U.S. manufacturing facility

July 27, 2017
36155828165_f14f48593f_zLexington, N.C.—EGGER, a wood-based materials suppliers for the furniture, wood construction and flooring industries, will build its first U.S. manufacturing plant in Davidson County, N.C. Over the next 15 years, EGGER will invest $700 million in the new state-of-the-art facility, which is projected to create 770 jobs. The first phase of the development—taking place over the next six years—will create 400 of these jobs with an initial $300 million investment.

The North Carolina facility will be an ultramodern particleboard manufacturing plant, enabling EGGER to better serve its customers in North America and improve access for architects, designers, wholesalers and furniture industry customers to EGGER’s wide range of wood-based products and designs. EGGER’s goal is to replicate its leading market position in Europe and become the leading brand for wood-based solutions in North America.

“This facility will play a critical role in growing EGGER’s presence in the North American market for wood-based materials and ensuring product availability and speed of delivery for our customers here,” said Walter Schiegl, EGGER Group CTO and member of the executive board. “Davidson County is the heart of the furniture industry, and we are looking forward to leveraging the skills and knowledge of the workforce here to create a workplace that the local community and state will be proud of.”

The facility will benefit the greater Piedmont Triad region by working with local wood suppliers, acquiring wood byproducts from regional sawmills and working with a wide range of suppliers for additional services. Construction on the multi-phased project is expected to start at the end of 2018, subject to various approvals and permits, and production is slated to begin in 2020.

EGGER, Flooring industry, furniture, manufacturer, North Carolina, wood construction
