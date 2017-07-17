fcB2B to unveil new standards at 2017 meeting

Dalton—fcB2B will hold its annual meeting at the Rosen Shingle Creek Resort in Orlando, Aug. 15-17, according to Scott Humphrey, CEO, WFCA. The event will coincide with the CFI Convention and other industry events.

“This year’s conference will include an unveiling and implemention of an all new set of floor covering B2B standards,” said Phil Zolan, executive director, fcB2B. These standards will address a laundry list of issues and “pain points” that currently exist, Zolan explained. “In many cases, outdated business-to-business transaction systems have been hindering trading partners across industries that have adopted more advanced B2B platforms. The new standards will move our whole industry from one based on 1997 technology to current, 2017 standards that are now fully compatible with standards used in all major industries around the world.”

In addition to the new standards, the meeting will include presentations on industry metrics, updates on the new web services being developed and implemented by association members and discussions on advancing the adoption of B2B by manufacturers, distributors and retailers.

Members and non-members are welcome to attend the meeting. Cost of attendance is $650 per person, which covers all meeting events, including the welcome reception, breakfast, lunch and breaks throughout the meeting. Discounted room rates at the Rosen Shingle Creek Resort are available Aug. 12-19, but only through the registration link on the fcB2B website.

To register or for more information visit, fcB2B.org.