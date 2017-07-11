FCNews kicks off annual ‘Fantasy Football for a Cause’

The annual Floor Covering News Fantasy Football for a Cause league has started up and FCNews invites all industry members (retailers, distributors, manufacturers) to participate. Contact Dustin Aaronson at 516.932.7860 or fcnewsdustin@yahoo.com today, as limited spots are available. See below for this year’s details.

2017 League rules:

$5,000 per team to enter. ALL money goes to charity.

Each team will designate a charity.

Each week, for the first 13 weeks, the highest scoring team will win $1,000 for its charity; the second-highest scoring team will win $500 for its charity. (In the event of a tie for first, the first and second prizes will be awarded to tied teams. If tied for second $500 will be split.)

The rest of the prize money will be split into varying amounts depending on the number of participants. (Please note that ALL charities will receive a donation through the league, not just the winners.)

FCNews will need to know which charity each company is playing for before draft day, which will be the final week of August.

Each company will receive checks made out to its charity for the amount it won during the season. This is so donors see that the exact amount won for their cause is sent to the proper contact at said good cause.

Last year’s Fantasy Football for a Cause closed with 10 teams. A total of $50,000 was divided among 10 charities.

The league will be covered in the pages of Floor Covering News throughout the season. Each charity will be given some press in the beginning of the season to highlight what the organization does to make a difference. Remember, it feels good to do good.