FEI Group unveils 2017 conference site

July 10, 2017
fei groupAtlanta—FEI Group—the parent company to Home Solutions by FloorExpo, MultiFamily Solutions by FloorExpo, KBx and K&B Alliance—has chosen the JW Marriott San Antonio Resort & Spa as the site for its 19th annual conference, Oct. 18-20.

“Each year, we put a lot of thought into the property choice,” said Jay Smith, FEI Group president. “The resort is an easy drive north of downtown San Antonio, so spending a day touring the city’s historic attractions—The Alamo, The River Walk, Natural Bridge Caverns—is a cinch. The rich, colonial heritage of the area is something to behold, so we encourage members to explore the area before or after the conference.”

As for the agenda, attendees can expect a slate of powerful, hard-hitting breakouts and discussion topics designed specifically with each group in mind, according to the organization. Some sessions will be specifically for flooring or kitchen and bath, while others will be applicable to all groups.

In true FEI Group style, the event will feature a big party at the Knibbe Ranch, a working cattle ranch and one of the few remaining Century Heritage Ranches in the state of Texas.

FEI Group expects attendance to break records again this year.

