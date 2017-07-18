Floors & More taps Cherico as vice president

Auburn, Mass.—Floors & More, the buying group that includes the Big Bob’s Flooring Outlet franchise and the Floor To Ceiling membership group, has appointed Mike Cherico as vice president. Cherico’s responsibilities will include recruitment of new members and franchisees, enhancing vendor relationships and programs, and leading the members services team.

“Mike is a proven industry leader and veteran, who will increase our scale dramatically and play a key role in executing our growth strategy,” said Vinnie Virga, CEO and founder, Floors & More.

Cherico brings over 30 years of leadership experience in flooring, franchising, buying and technology and will be based in Atlanta. Prior to joining Floors & More, Cherico founded Leaning Local, a grassroots effort to help local businesses grow and leverage digital technology.

“I couldn’t be more excited or honored to join this company,” Cherico said. “This company is positioned for significant growth. They already have great members and they have built a great management and support team. They are poised to ensure flooring and kitchen retailers generate increased profits and thrive in this ever-changing digital age.”