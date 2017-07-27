Foss sells northern division, undergoes rebranding

Rome, Ga.—Foss Manufacturing Co., LLC (Foss) has sold its northern division, which manufactures nonwoven products for automotive, craft and industrial applications, to AstenJohnson Holdings, Ltd., a global supplier of innovative products and technical solutions. The terms of the sale were not disclosed. Simultaneously with the sale, Foss Manufacturing Co. has rebranded and will begin operating under its new name, Foss Floors, effectively immediately.

“Our corporate rebranding and the sale of our non-flooring division will allow us to concentrate all our resources in our core competencies of high-performance floor coverings and flooring related products,” said A.J. Nassar, Foss CEO. “This will be key as we continue to broaden our footprint in the floor covering industry and expand our products, innovations and capabilities during our next phase of growth and development.”

In line with the company’s rebranding strategy, Foss Floors will soon unveil a redesigned logo and website, and will launch new marketing campaigns aimed at better educating consumers as well as current and potential customers about the value proposition of its nonwoven flooring solutions versus traditional flooring options.

“As we look to our future, it’s the perfect time for us to rebrand to better represent our evolution and focus as an innovative flooring company and ensure the success of every customer we serve,” Nassar said. “We are experiencing ever-increasing demand for our flooring products as consumers seek more affordable and versatile solutions without sacrificing style and durability.”