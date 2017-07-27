Back To Homepage

Foss sells northern division, undergoes rebranding

July 27, 2017
Print This Article Share it With Friends

Screen Shot 2017-07-27 at 11.50.49 AMRome, Ga.—Foss Manufacturing Co., LLC (Foss) has sold its northern division, which manufactures nonwoven products for automotive, craft and industrial applications, to AstenJohnson Holdings, Ltd., a global supplier of innovative products and technical solutions. The terms of the sale were not disclosed. Simultaneously with the sale, Foss Manufacturing Co. has rebranded and will begin operating under its new name, Foss Floors, effectively immediately.

“Our corporate rebranding and the sale of our non-flooring division will allow us to concentrate all our resources in our core competencies of high-performance floor coverings and flooring related products,” said A.J. Nassar, Foss CEO. “This will be key as we continue to broaden our footprint in the floor covering industry and expand our products, innovations and capabilities during our next phase of growth and development.”

In line with the company’s rebranding strategy, Foss Floors will soon unveil a redesigned logo and website, and will launch new marketing campaigns aimed at better educating consumers as well as current and potential customers about the value proposition of its nonwoven flooring solutions versus traditional flooring options.

“As we look to our future, it’s the perfect time for us to rebrand to better represent our evolution and focus as an innovative flooring company and ensure the success of every customer we serve,” Nassar said. “We are experiencing ever-increasing demand for our flooring products as consumers seek more affordable and versatile solutions without sacrificing style and durability.”

Tags
AstenJohnson HoldingsFossFoss Manufacturing Companynorthern divisionsale
Share

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

Floor Covering News

FCNews special issues/supplements

2017 LVT Selling Guide
CarpetsPlus 20th Anniversary
Product Guide 2017
Product Guide 2016
NFA 25th Anniversary
Laminate Selling Guide 2016
FCNews 30th Anniversary
2016 LVT Selling Guide
Elias Wilf 100th Anniversary
Product Guide 2015
O'Krent's 100th Anniversary
Hardwood Selling Guide 2015
Digital Marketing Guide 2015
Compliance Guide
Carpet One 30th Anniversary
Retailers' Guide to Selling Laminate
Adleta 40th Anniversary Special Issue
Consolidated Carpet 70th Anniversary
FCNews Ceramic Tile Guide

Press Release

See More

J+J Flooring Group introduces new Kinetex products

Dalton—J+J Flooring Group recently introduced two new Kinetex products: Put a Cork in It and Tri-Plex. Both feature the human-centered properties for which Kinetex products are known, along with contemporary

Read More

EGGER to build its first U.S. manufacturing facility

Lexington, N.C.—EGGER, a wood-based materials suppliers for the furniture, wood construction and flooring industries, will build its first U.S. manufacturing plant in Davidson County, N.C. Over the next 15 years,

Read More

Foss sells northern division, undergoes rebranding

Rome, Ga.—Foss Manufacturing Co., LLC (Foss) has sold its northern division, which manufactures nonwoven products for automotive, craft and industrial applications, to AstenJohnson Holdings, Ltd., a global supplier of innovative

Read More
© 2017 Copyright Floor Covering News. All Rights reserved.
Designed & Built By SWAG Media Factory

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.