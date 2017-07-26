Back To Homepage

Gold Nugget Award honoree features Armstrong floors

July 26, 2017
ABCLancaster, Pa.—The 2017 Gold Nugget Awards honored ABC (Affordable, Buildable, Certifiable) Green Home 3.0 with “Best Zero Net Energy Home Design” during its 54th annual competition. The contest honors architectural design and planning excellence in community and home design, green-built housing, site planning, commercial, retail, mixed-use development and specialty housing categories. Featured in the award-winning home is Armstrong Flooring’s U.S.-made American Scrape Hickory engineered floors.

“Armstrong Flooring’s commitment to sustainability means we produce innovative and eco-friendly products for homes and buildings,” said Christopher Moore, senior product manager. “Our American Scrape hardwood offers long-lasting hardwood beauty and durability. Manufactured in the USA, a portion of the sales from the American Scrape collection supports Homes for Our Troops.”

The ABC Green Home 3.0, located in Fullerton, Calif., is the third iteration of its kind, which was used to educate and train builders, students, industry groups and thousands of visitors before being made available to a deserving veteran and his family. The design of the home, created by Danielian Associates Architecture + Planning, has a simple mission: create a series of net-zero-energy homes that serve as examples of high-performance, energy-efficient homebuilding as California marches towards implementation of its net zero regulations in 2020.

ABC Green Home 3.0American Scrape HickoryArmstrong FloorsEngineered FloorsflooringFloorsGold Nugget AwardUS-made
