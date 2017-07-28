Back To Homepage

J+J Flooring Group introduces new Kinetex products

July 28, 2017
Put a Cork in It

Shown is Put a Cork in It.

Dalton—J+J Flooring Group recently introduced two new Kinetex products: Put a Cork in It and Tri-Plex. Both feature the human-centered properties for which Kinetex products are known, along with contemporary and appealing designs. This versatility offers unmatched flexibility for designers to create the commercial spaces they envision.

Boasting a name that matches its clever and quirky design, Put a Cork in It is an approachable yet distinctive 24 x 24 tile. Multi-tonal cork-like flecks appear through 16 colorways creating a pattern that brings an unexpected level of character and personality. Tri-Plex is a 24 x 24 modular tile and offers a balanced mix of modern patterning, crisp color and unsurpassed product performance. Tri-Plex features 12 colorways that can easily be mixed and matched for a unique installation. Both Tri-Plex and Put a Cork in It can be paired with the company’s new LVT or carpet products.

Through innovative design, construction and materials, Put a Cork in It and Tri-Plex contribute to better acoustics, greater comfort, improved traction (when compared to a hard surface) and enhanced indoor air quality, according to J+J. Both products come standard with PreFix, a pre-applied releasable adhesive allowing the ability to install over concrete with an RH up to 99%, reducing the need for costly moisture mitigation.

For more information, visit jjflooringgroup.com or call 800.241.4586.

Floor Covering News

Press Release

