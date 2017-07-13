Back To Homepage

J+J Flooring Group releases annual corporate sustainability report

July 13, 2017
JJFG_ReportCoverDalton—J+J Flooring Group marked continued progress towards its environmental performance goals, according to the company’s fifth annual corporate sustainability report. The report covers the company’s environmental and social responsibility investments and progress during the 2016 fiscal year.

Highlights from the report include a 23% reduction in the company’s energy consumption since 2010—an achievement that exceeds J+J’s 20% reduction goal four years ahead of the company’s 2020 deadline. The milestone follows the company’s 2014 achievement of Zero Waste to Landfill Certification, six years ahead of its 2020 goal.

The milestones are part of J+J’s 20/20 Vision, an operational guidepost for managing J+J’s environmental performance through the year 2020, using the company’s 2010 performance as a baseline. The company’s 20/20 Vision goals include:

  • Eliminating use of landfills (achieved in 2015)
  • Reducing water usage by 66%
  • Reducing energy intensity by 20% (achieved in 2016)
  • Increasing the use of renewable energy to at least 10% of total consumption
  • Reducing Greenhouse Gas emissions by 20%
  • Increasing recycled, bio-based or renewable content in our products to 33%

Further progress towards J+J’s 20/20 Vision includes:

  • Off-setting more than 50% of direct energy consumption with Green E REC energy credits through the US Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) Green Power Partnership, qualifying J+J as an EPA Energy Leadership Partner
  • A 34% water consumption reduction since 2010, including a 10.9% reduction in 2016
  • An 18% reduction in GHG emissions since 2010, including a 3.4% reduction in 2016

The report also highlights an expanding product mix and record number of new product introductions for J+J, along with the company’s focus on social responsibility, including an inclusive workplace culture, career development, employee health and wellbeing, and charitable giving (J+J employees gave their time and support to more than 20 local, regional and national charitable organizations in 2016 alone).

J+J Flooring Group’s 2016 corporate sustainability report is available as a hard copy by request or online.

