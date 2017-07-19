Back To Homepage

Karndean Designflooring updates Floorstyle tool

July 19, 2017
Consumer Floorstyle CaptureExport, Pa.—Karndean Designflooring has released an updated version of its Floorstyle online design tool to include additional designflooring capabilities.

Floorstyle is an interactive room viewer containing the company’s full product portfolio of wood and stone designs in a variety of room settings. The latest update to the tool allows retailers and consumers to insert design strips between both tiles and planks, and offers users the ability to blend up to four products into one floor layout. Floorstyle’s split-screen capability allows homeowners to compare different products and/or layouts side-by-side. With this tool, consumers and retailers can work together to bring their design ideas to life.

“Our components based system allows for ultimate personalization, whether it’s blending multiple designs or adding a design strip for a ship lap effect,” said Larry Browder, CEO. “With Floorstyle’s latest capabilities, retailers can digitally demonstrate the possibilities of designflooring with customers, and homeowners can experiment with designflooring from the comfort of their home in a user-friendly format.”

In addition to creating the perfect floor, homeowners may request samples, find a local retailer and save, print or share their favorite layouts with their friends, family, designer or retailer.

To access Floorstyle, visit karndean.com/floorstyle.

design toolDesignflooringdigitalFloorstyle toolKarndean Designflooringonlinetechnologytool
Press Release

