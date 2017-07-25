Back To Homepage

Mannington Mills donates $10,000 to local nonprofit

July 25, 2017
Keith Campbell, chairman of the board, Mannington Mills, presented the donation check to Tuyen Fiack, executive director of Silicon Valley FACES.

Keith Campbell (right), chairman of the board, Mannington Mills, presented the donation check to Tuyen Fiack, executive director of Silicon Valley FACES.

Salem, N.J.—Mannington Mills, the parent company of San Jose, Calif.-based Burke Industries, has donated $10,000 to the local nonprofit organization Silicon Valley FACES, as part of its commitment to being a good corporate citizen in all of the communities where it has operations.

Silicon Valley FACES is dedicated to creating and promoting an empathetic and inclusive community free of bias, bigotry and violence. Mannington’s donation will support Camp Common Ground (CCG), which is a three-day summer enrichment program. CCG is designed to ease the transition from elementary to middle school, and middle to high school—critical junctures that can be daunting for young people. The program directly addresses the need to engage students by creating an early and effective shared space—the “common ground.” It emphasizes a commitment to learning, positive values, social and relationship management and promotes positive self-esteem.

“It’s both a duty and an honor to support the local San Jose community,” said Keith Campbell, Mannington Mills chairman. “Especially where children are concerned, we need to make sure we are fostering a positive atmosphere and providing a bright future.”

Mannington Mills has a long history of community involvement across its entire organization. Founded in Salem, N.J., in 1915, it is in its fourth generation of family leadership. The company operates under the values: Care, Do the Right Thing, Work Hard-Play Hard and Control Our Own Destiny.

