Metroflor launches floor visualizer on website

July 18, 2017
FlorVisualizer - Floor selectionNorwalk, Conn.—Metroflor Corp. has enhanced its website to include a new interactive feature that enables consumers to gain a realistic view of how Metroflor products will look in room settings. The FlorVisualizer showcases the portfolio of Metroflor brands—Engage Genesis, Engage, Konecto, Metroflor LVT and Artistek LVT—with the option of exploring them in myriad ways online.

The journey begins by choosing a room scene from the photo library, which features everything from bathrooms, bedrooms and dining rooms to laundry rooms. To “paint the walls,” viewers can choose from 35 on-trend paint colors. To help with the flooring decision, consumers can search swatches of all the plank and tile offerings by brand or collection. The FlorVisualizer zoom function provides a closer perspective to the floor, so plank and tile distinctions and embossings are clearly evident. Saving the room scenes by project name allows for future reference, and they can be shared via social media or email.

“FlorVisualizer provides consumers with the ability to view all of our LVT products in a realistic room setting,” said Gary Keeble, director of marketing, Metroflor. “Then they can save photos onto a project list and share with friends and family, or print out and take into the store when they are ready to buy. It’s a powerful tool for selling Metroflor’s diverse array of LVT options for every area of the home.”

