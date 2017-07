NWFAU reaches 15,000 courses completed St. Louis, Mo.—Since the National Wood Flooring Association launched its NWFA University a year ago, more than 15,000 online courses have been completed. NWFA University offers a combination of online

NAFCD partners with JAST Media Chicago—The North American Association of Floor Covering Distributors (NAFCD) has partnered with JAST Media, a Portland-based digital marketing agency that offers distributors and manufacturers comprehensive web marketing and branding solutions.