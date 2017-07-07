Mohawk employees rise against hunger

Calhoun, Ga.—Mohawk’s sustainability team recently hosted an Earth Day event at the corporate office in Calhoun to celebrate the release of its 2016 corporate sustainability report. More than 100 employees gathered to package 10,152 meals for Rise Against Hunger, an international hunger relief organization that distributes food and life-changing aid to the world’s most vulnerable.

“We so often hear about the environmental side of sustainability, but opportunities like Rise Against Hunger really help to bring the equally important social sustainability piece to light,” said George Bandy, Mohawk’s vice president of sustainability. “I can’t think of a better way to demonstrate our commitment to believe in better than by caring for our neighbors halfway across the globe. The Mohawk family gave their time and energy to answer the call and make a difference, and we are so proud of the fruits of their labor.”

Last week, Mohawk’s meals shipped in a container totaling 285,120 meals from Rise Against Hunger’s Atlanta warehouse. These meals were received by the organization’s in-country partner, Adventist Development and Relief Agency (ADRA), in Madagascar.

ADRA works to improve the quality of life for people all over the world through advocacy, supporting families in need, providing food assistance and water initiatives, establishing livelihoods and responding to emergencies. In Madagascar, ADRA works in the region of Analamango, an area severely affected by the El Niño phenomenon. The organization manages food programs in 46 primary schools, for more than 8,000 children.

Click to watch Mohawk’s Earth Day celebration video.