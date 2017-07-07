Back To Homepage

Mohawk employees rise against hunger

July 07, 2017
Print This Article Share it With Friends

_MG_6837Calhoun, Ga.—Mohawk’s sustainability team recently hosted an Earth Day event at the corporate office in Calhoun to celebrate the release of its 2016 corporate sustainability report. More than 100 employees gathered to package 10,152 meals for Rise Against Hunger, an international hunger relief organization that distributes food and life-changing aid to the world’s most vulnerable.

“We so often hear about the environmental side of sustainability, but opportunities like Rise Against Hunger really help to bring the equally important social sustainability piece to light,” said George Bandy, Mohawk’s vice president of sustainability. “I can’t think of a better way to demonstrate our commitment to believe in better than by caring for our neighbors halfway across the globe. The Mohawk family gave their time and energy to answer the call and make a difference, and we are so proud of the fruits of their labor.”

Last week, Mohawk’s meals shipped in a container totaling 285,120 meals from Rise Against Hunger’s Atlanta warehouse. These meals were received by the organization’s in-country partner, Adventist Development and Relief Agency (ADRA), in Madagascar.

ADRA works to improve the quality of life for people all over the world through advocacy, supporting families in need, providing food assistance and water initiatives, establishing livelihoods and responding to emergencies. In Madagascar, ADRA works in the region of Analamango, an area severely affected by the El Niño phenomenon. The organization manages food programs in 46 primary schools, for more than 8,000 children.

Click to watch Mohawk’s Earth Day celebration video.

 

 

Tags
2017FCNewsflooringFloorsMohawknewsRise Against Hungersustainability
Share

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

Floor Covering News

FCNews special issues/supplements

2017 LVT Selling Guide
CarpetsPlus 20th Anniversary
Product Guide 2017
Product Guide 2016
NFA 25th Anniversary
Laminate Selling Guide 2016
FCNews 30th Anniversary
2016 LVT Selling Guide
Elias Wilf 100th Anniversary
Product Guide 2015
O'Krent's 100th Anniversary
Hardwood Selling Guide 2015
Digital Marketing Guide 2015
Compliance Guide
Carpet One 30th Anniversary
Retailers' Guide to Selling Laminate
Adleta 40th Anniversary Special Issue
Consolidated Carpet 70th Anniversary
FCNews Ceramic Tile Guide

Press Release

See More

Mohawk employees rise against hunger

Calhoun, Ga.—Mohawk’s sustainability team recently hosted an Earth Day event at the corporate office in Calhoun to celebrate the release of its 2016 corporate sustainability report. More than 100 employees

Read More

Tarkett appoints Morrison as new CEO

Paris, France—Tarkett’s supervisory board has appointed Glen Morrison, currently president of Tarkett NA, to be the new group CEO, effective Sept. 1, 2017. Morrison will succeed Michel Giannuzzi, who will

Read More

Mullican Flooring partners with Summit Flooring Supply

Johnson City, Tenn.—Mullican Flooring has partnered with Summit Flooring Supply, a prominent installation and supply company with locations throughout the Midwest. The partnership provides Summit customers in Kansas, Missouri, Oklahoma, southern

Read More
© 2017 Copyright Floor Covering News. All Rights reserved.
Designed & Built By SWAG Media Factory

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.