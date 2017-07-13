Back To Homepage

MSI finds 'window of opportunity' with recycled glass

July 13, 2017
By Nicole Murray

Screen Shot 2017-07-13 at 5.00.54 PMOver the years, floor covering manufacturers have incorporated recycled materials into their products—the most common examples including used tires repurposed for rubber flooring; old wood panels recovered from dilapidated barns or railroad ties re-milled for rustic-plank flooring; and sawdust captured from woodworking operations that is then converted into MDF fiberboard for laminate flooring planks.

MS International (MSI) continues in that tradition with the launch of Urban Cool, a new line of wall and flooring tiles made from recycled glass with various textile prints and marble looks available in beige, light gray, dark gray, white and brown.

“Urban Cool now has 12 stunning items made from crushed glass powder that is mixed with a binding agent and then printed with ink-jet technology,” said Emily Holle, director of trend & design national marketing, MSI. “The collection features 2-inch hexagon, interlocking patterns and 2 x 4 subway tiles.”

By using recycled glass as a source material, MSI is able to repurpose components that would otherwise go to waste. Beyond the environmental benefits, this newly launched product has limitless capabilities to accommodate any style because of the surface’s recycled glass texture, according to the company.

“The printing technology applied to the surface offers a unique look not found elsewhere in the marketplace,” Holle said, citing potential applications in kitchens and bathrooms. “These items will make calming back splashes, gorgeous shower floors and great accent details when paired with shower tile.”

MSI expects Urban Cool will retail between $14.99 and $19.99 per sheet. Merchandising aids are also available for stocking dealers. These include grouted boards, materials and instructions. “Most retailers will choose to sample these new mosaics in a 12 x 12 grouted board mounted on a wall or an ‘A’ frame—all of which are available to ship now,” said Manny Llerena, director of sales and marketing, MSI.

ceramicFCNewsflooringFloorsMS InternationalMSInewsrecycled glassstoneTileUrban Coolwall tile
