Mullican Flooring partners with Summit Flooring Supply

Johnson City, Tenn.—Mullican Flooring has partnered with Summit Flooring Supply, a prominent installation and supply company with locations throughout the Midwest. The partnership provides Summit customers in Kansas, Missouri, Oklahoma, southern Illinois and areas of Nebraska with expanded access to Mullican hardwood flooring collections.

“Mullican Flooring fosters a network of dealers trained to educate and support consumers throughout the hardwood selection and installation process,” said Neil Poland, president of Mullican. “We’re proud to partner with Summit Flooring Supply to ensure that professionals in their home states have the tools and resources they need to choose, install and care for high-quality hardwood flooring at home and at work.”