Back To Homepage

Mullican Flooring partners with Summit Flooring Supply

July 05, 2017
Print This Article Share it With Friends

Screen Shot 2017-07-05 at 2.10.41 PMJohnson City, Tenn.—Mullican Flooring has partnered with Summit Flooring Supply, a prominent installation and supply company with locations throughout the Midwest. The partnership provides Summit customers in Kansas, Missouri, Oklahoma, southern Illinois and areas of Nebraska with expanded access to Mullican hardwood flooring collections.

“Mullican Flooring fosters a network of dealers trained to educate and support consumers throughout the hardwood selection and installation process,” said Neil Poland, president of Mullican. “We’re proud to partner with Summit Flooring Supply to ensure that professionals in their home states have the tools and resources they need to choose, install and care for high-quality hardwood flooring at home and at work.”

Tags
FCNewsflooringFloorsinstallationMullican FlooringnewspartnershipSummit Flooring Supply
Share

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

Floor Covering News

FCNews special issues/supplements

2017 LVT Selling Guide
CarpetsPlus 20th Anniversary
Product Guide 2017
Product Guide 2016
NFA 25th Anniversary
Laminate Selling Guide 2016
FCNews 30th Anniversary
2016 LVT Selling Guide
Elias Wilf 100th Anniversary
Product Guide 2015
O'Krent's 100th Anniversary
Hardwood Selling Guide 2015
Digital Marketing Guide 2015
Compliance Guide
Carpet One 30th Anniversary
Retailers' Guide to Selling Laminate
Adleta 40th Anniversary Special Issue
Consolidated Carpet 70th Anniversary
FCNews Ceramic Tile Guide

Press Release

See More

Tarkett appoints Morrison as new CEO

Paris, France—Tarkett’s supervisory board has appointed Glen Morrison, currently president of Tarkett NA, to be the new group CEO, effective Sept. 1, 2017. Morrison will succeed Michel Giannuzzi, who will

Read More

Mullican Flooring partners with Summit Flooring Supply

Johnson City, Tenn.—Mullican Flooring has partnered with Summit Flooring Supply, a prominent installation and supply company with locations throughout the Midwest. The partnership provides Summit customers in Kansas, Missouri, Oklahoma, southern

Read More

Healthier Choice Flooring hires national sales manager

Dalton, Ga.—Healthier Choice Flooring has hired Greg Guagenti as national sales manager, according to Jim Meadows, vice president of sales. As national sales manager, Guagenti will be responsible for providing

Read More
© 2017 Copyright Floor Covering News. All Rights reserved.
Designed & Built By SWAG Media Factory

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.