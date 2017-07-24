NAFCD partners with JAST Media

Chicago—The North American Association of Floor Covering Distributors (NAFCD) has partnered with JAST Media, a Portland-based digital marketing agency that offers distributors and manufacturers comprehensive web marketing and branding solutions.

The new partnership leverages JAST Media’s expertise and experience to assist in educating and informing NAFCD members on opportunities to leverage digital marketing to achieve sales goals and execute corporate strategy. JAST will deliver content and training to members via a variety of mediums.

Through the partnership JAST Media will also provide distributor and manufacturer members with discounts on marketing services including website design, branding, direct mailing, trade show materials and video production.

“Partnering with JAST Media will give our members the resources to better market their businesses and stay relevant in a competitive digital landscape,” said Kevin Gammonley, executive vice president, NAFCD. “We hope this partnership will accelerate our member’s digital marketing efforts which will help to drive sales growth.”

More information can be found at nafcd.org.