Back To Homepage

NAFCD partners with JAST Media

July 24, 2017
Print This Article Share it With Friends

Screen Shot 2017-06-20 at 3.39.10 PMChicago—The North American Association of Floor Covering Distributors (NAFCD) has partnered with JAST Media, a Portland-based digital marketing agency that offers distributors and manufacturers comprehensive web marketing and branding solutions.

The new partnership leverages JAST Media’s expertise and experience to assist in educating and informing NAFCD members on opportunities to leverage digital marketing to achieve sales goals and execute corporate strategy. JAST will deliver content and training to members via a variety of mediums.

Through the partnership JAST Media will also provide distributor and manufacturer members with discounts on marketing services including website design, branding, direct mailing, trade show materials and video production.

“Partnering with JAST Media will give our members the resources to better market their businesses and stay relevant in a competitive digital landscape,” said Kevin Gammonley, executive vice president, NAFCD. “We hope this partnership will accelerate our member’s digital marketing efforts which will help to drive sales growth.”

More information can be found at nafcd.org.

Tags
digitalFCNewsflooringFloorsJAST MediamediaNAFCDpartnershipretailer sitestechnologywebsites
Share

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

Floor Covering News

FCNews special issues/supplements

2017 LVT Selling Guide
CarpetsPlus 20th Anniversary
Product Guide 2017
Product Guide 2016
NFA 25th Anniversary
Laminate Selling Guide 2016
FCNews 30th Anniversary
2016 LVT Selling Guide
Elias Wilf 100th Anniversary
Product Guide 2015
O'Krent's 100th Anniversary
Hardwood Selling Guide 2015
Digital Marketing Guide 2015
Compliance Guide
Carpet One 30th Anniversary
Retailers' Guide to Selling Laminate
Adleta 40th Anniversary Special Issue
Consolidated Carpet 70th Anniversary
FCNews Ceramic Tile Guide

Press Release

See More

NWFAU reaches 15,000 courses completed

St. Louis, Mo.—Since the National Wood Flooring Association launched its NWFA University a year ago, more than 15,000 online courses have been completed. NWFA University offers a combination of online

Read More

NAFCD partners with JAST Media

Chicago—The North American Association of Floor Covering Distributors (NAFCD) has partnered with JAST Media, a Portland-based digital marketing agency that offers distributors and manufacturers comprehensive web marketing and branding solutions.

Read More

Metroflor launches Sustainatopia conference panel video series

Norwalk, Conn.—Metroflor has shared a video series of the panel Rochelle Routman, the company’s chief sustainability officer, moderated at the Sustainatopia May 2017 conference in San Francisco. Titled “The Voice of

Read More
© 2017 Copyright Floor Covering News. All Rights reserved.
Designed & Built By SWAG Media Factory

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.