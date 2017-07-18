Back To Homepage

NTCA completes first year of apprenticeship program

July 18, 2017
NTCAFlowood, Miss.—The National Tile Contractors Association (NTCA) has completed the first year of related content for its apprenticeship program. Year one of the two-year online training program is composed of 64 courses that serve as an introduction to the tile industry, beginning with the basics of cutting, mixing and grouting, and moving to surface preparation, underlayment application and other installation processes.

With 500 enrollments for the first year of curriculum, these courses are intended to support contractors in training by serving as a training resource for employees who are new to the industry, or as the related learning for the contractor’s Department of Labor-approved apprenticeship program.

In addition to proper training for new hires, these courses may also serve as continued education for tile professionals who would like to refresh their memory on basic knowledge of the industry. “When we started developing these courses, I knew very little of the actual tile installation process including materials, tools and all of the steps required before installing tile,” said Becky Serbin, training and education coordinator, NTCA. “We worked with experienced contractors and manufacturers to simplify the courses so that someone such as myself, who is new to the installation process, would be able to understand industry terminology and apply course information on the job.”

The second year of the apprenticeship program is currently under development, and will continue to be announced in six-month increments. It will be available for viewing and purchase online as each course is completed.

For more information contact Serbin at becky@tile-assn.com, or visit tile-assn.com.

