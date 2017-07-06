Tarkett appoints Morrison as new CEO

Paris, France—Tarkett’s supervisory board has appointed Glen Morrison, currently president of Tarkett NA, to be the new group CEO, effective Sept. 1, 2017. Morrison will succeed Michel Giannuzzi, who will take over a new CEO position outside Tarkett after 10 years of successful accomplishments.

Morrison, a British and American citizen, joined Tarkett in May 2015 as president of NA. During his tenure, he oversaw a rapid and efficient integration of Tarkett NA’s brands and organizations, helping to accelerate the group’s organic growth and significantly improve its profitability. Previously, Morrison had gained extensive experience in general management through his five-year role as president of building and construction systems at Alcoa. He has also held various sales and marketing positions in the construction industry in Europe.

“On behalf of my family and the board of directors, I am delighted to welcome Glen Morrison as the next CEO of Tarkett,” said Didier Deconinck, chairman of Tarkett’s supervisory board. “His proven leadership qualities and his excellent track record will ensure the continued success of Tarkett’s entrepreneurial story. We know he will uphold our company’s values and we are confident that his leadership will embark Tarkett on a new era of growth. I would like to thank Michel Giannuzzi for his considerable achievements over the last decade, in strengthening Tarkett’s profitable growth, increasing its geographical presence and products’ portfolio as well as positioning Tarkett as a recognized innovative and sustainable leader.”

Giannuzzi has been CEO of Tarkett since September 2007. Since the global recession in 2009 and in spite of macroeconomics headwinds in Russia, he has delivered a profitable growth strategy, including 21 acquisitions, that has led to a 7% compound annual growth rate increase in both sales and EBITDA. In 2013, he successfully oversaw Tarkett’s IPO on Euronext Paris, and over the past 10 years the group’s capitalization has more than tripled under his leadership. He has built a talented organization, entrenching strong company values in Tarkett’s DNA, thus reinforcing the group’s leadership worldwide.