Back To Homepage

Tarkett appoints Morrison as new CEO

July 06, 2017
Print This Article Share it With Friends

tarkett-logoParis, France—Tarkett’s supervisory board has appointed Glen Morrison, currently president of Tarkett NA, to be the new group CEO, effective Sept. 1, 2017. Morrison will succeed Michel Giannuzzi, who will take over a new CEO position outside Tarkett after 10 years of successful accomplishments.

Morrison, a British and American citizen, joined Tarkett in May 2015 as president of NA. During his tenure, he oversaw a rapid and efficient integration of Tarkett NA’s brands and organizations, helping to accelerate the group’s organic growth and significantly improve its profitability. Previously, Morrison had gained extensive experience in general management through his five-year role as president of building and construction systems at Alcoa. He has also held various sales and marketing positions in the construction industry in Europe.

Glen_MorrisonHeadshot“On behalf of my family and the board of directors, I am delighted to welcome Glen Morrison as the next CEO of Tarkett,” said Didier Deconinck, chairman of Tarkett’s supervisory board. “His proven leadership qualities and his excellent track record will ensure the continued success of Tarkett’s entrepreneurial story. We know he will uphold our company’s values and we are confident that his leadership will embark Tarkett on a new era of growth. I would like to thank Michel Giannuzzi for his considerable achievements over the last decade, in strengthening Tarkett’s profitable growth, increasing its geographical presence and products’ portfolio as well as positioning Tarkett as a recognized innovative and sustainable leader.”

Giannuzzi has been CEO of Tarkett since September 2007. Since the global recession in 2009 and in spite of macroeconomics headwinds in Russia, he has delivered a profitable growth strategy, including 21 acquisitions, that has led to a 7% compound annual growth rate increase in both sales and EBITDA. In 2013, he successfully oversaw Tarkett’s IPO on Euronext Paris, and over the past 10 years the group’s capitalization has more than tripled under his leadership. He has built a talented organization, entrenching strong company values in Tarkett’s DNA, thus reinforcing the group’s leadership worldwide.

Tags
CEOFCNewsflooringFloorsGlen MorrisonMichel GiannuzziTarkett
Share

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

Floor Covering News

FCNews special issues/supplements

2017 LVT Selling Guide
CarpetsPlus 20th Anniversary
Product Guide 2017
Product Guide 2016
NFA 25th Anniversary
Laminate Selling Guide 2016
FCNews 30th Anniversary
2016 LVT Selling Guide
Elias Wilf 100th Anniversary
Product Guide 2015
O'Krent's 100th Anniversary
Hardwood Selling Guide 2015
Digital Marketing Guide 2015
Compliance Guide
Carpet One 30th Anniversary
Retailers' Guide to Selling Laminate
Adleta 40th Anniversary Special Issue
Consolidated Carpet 70th Anniversary
FCNews Ceramic Tile Guide

Press Release

See More

Tarkett appoints Morrison as new CEO

Paris, France—Tarkett’s supervisory board has appointed Glen Morrison, currently president of Tarkett NA, to be the new group CEO, effective Sept. 1, 2017. Morrison will succeed Michel Giannuzzi, who will

Read More

Mullican Flooring partners with Summit Flooring Supply

Johnson City, Tenn.—Mullican Flooring has partnered with Summit Flooring Supply, a prominent installation and supply company with locations throughout the Midwest. The partnership provides Summit customers in Kansas, Missouri, Oklahoma, southern

Read More

Healthier Choice Flooring hires national sales manager

Dalton, Ga.—Healthier Choice Flooring has hired Greg Guagenti as national sales manager, according to Jim Meadows, vice president of sales. As national sales manager, Guagenti will be responsible for providing

Read More
© 2017 Copyright Floor Covering News. All Rights reserved.
Designed & Built By SWAG Media Factory

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.