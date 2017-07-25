Back To Homepage

TISE changes day format for 2018

July 25, 2017
TISElogoDallas—The International Surface Event (TISE) dates have shifted to a new day format for 2018. Next year’s event will run Tuesday through Thursday (Jan. 30-Feb. 1), with the education program occurring Monday through Thursday (Jan. 29-Feb. 1). The exposition will feature the latest industry products, materials, equipment and services, including a wide variety of hardwood and laminate flooring, carpet, tools and equipment, natural stone and machinery, all types of tile and much more.

TISE is the largest North American event serving the floor covering, stone and tile industries. Comprised of three world-class tradeshows Surfaces | StonExpo/Marmomac | Screen Shot 2017-07-25 at 1.20.49 PMTileExpo, TISE features four days of the newest products, hands-on demos, inspiring trends, key manufacturers, industry suppliers, along with unmatched education and networking. Held annually each year in Las Vegas at the Mandalay Bay Convention Center, TISE is the industry marketplace that brings together distributors, retailers, architects, designers, installers, fabricators, contractors and homebuilders, and many other industry professionals from all over the world with the manufacturers and suppliers needed to do business.

TISE 2017 was a banner event for the industry—an incredible 34,000 square foot increase in exhibits and over 800 presenting brands—drawing an attendance growth from the industry of 7% over the already successful 2016 event. Attendees experienced technical installation demonstrations in the Installation Showcase, viewed product demonstrations and award winning technology from Best of Product & Event Winners, discovered trends in the Speed Trending Breakfast and the Trends Hub, heard first-hand techniques and knowledge from over 100 industry experts and influencers in the Ignite Education program and across the event floor, and were even honored with a presentation from the acclaimed architect, Art Gensler Jr., founder of Gensler.

For additional information about TISE 2018 visit TISEwest.com.

