WFCA, Abbey Carpet form alliance

Dalton, Ga.—The World Floor Covering Association (WFCA) and Abbey Carpet have entered an alliance focused on improving the business environment for flooring retailers from coast to coast, according to Scott Humphrey, CEO, WFCA; Philip Gutierrez, chairman and CEO, Abbey Carpet; and Steve Silverman, president and COO, Abbey Carpet.

With complementary foundations focused solely on the success and advancement of the flooring retailer, a union between WFCA and Abbey was a natural move for both organizations. Through the affiliation with Abbey, WFCA’s political clout and footprint with key constituents in Washington, D.C, will expand substantially.

“The business landscape is rapidly changing and, as we have always done, we are firmly committed to empowering our member retailers with the best business tools and practices available,” Gutierrez said. “We witnessed the [WFCA] transform itself into an organization focused solely on the needs of the flooring retailer.”

WFCA has taken on many initiatives over the past few years to empower flooring retailers and give them the tools and skills to stay on top of their game, Humphrey explained. “Aligning with like-minded organizations throughout the flooring industry, like Abbey, benefits every retailer in our industry. Through this affiliation our voice and our leverage is amplified in Washington, giving us an even stronger impact on politics, laws and regulations that effect retailers.”

Silverman said that what motivates WFCA also motivates Abbey. “Through our alignment with WFCA, we will provide greater benefits and resources to our member stores, including WFCA University training as well as a steady supply of installer graduates through CFI,” he added. “Our new relationship with WFCA will be a win-win for all concerned.”