WFCA, NWFA offer joint membership

Dalton—The World Floor Covering Association (WFCA) and National Wood Flooring Association (NWFA) have joined forces to offer a membership program that combines the resources of both organizations as part of an overall effort to enhance benefits for independent flooring dealers across the country.

NWFA members electing to participate in the joint membership program will have access to a host of benefits including: discounted booth space at TISE, access to scholarship funds for professional training programs, access to WFCA University online and on-site learning, discounted CFI training and access to certified installers, legal insights and a team of dedicated lobbyists in D.C., FCb2b and more. Likewise, WFCA members who join NWFA will have benefits including: entrance to the NWFA Wood Flooring Expo, prerequisite training and certification through NWFA University’s specialized online and on-site programs, access to scholarships and funding for professional education, hardwood-focused networking events and training programs, specialized business services and more.

“Hardwood represents a growing percentage of overall flooring sales across the United States, accounting for a large segment of total sales for many flooring retailers,” said Scott Humphrey, chief executive officer, WFCA. “As a ‘retailer-focused’ organization the more we align ourselves with other like-minded groups the better positioned and more access our members have to the issues and insights that are important to them.”

The mission of NWFA continues to be to focus on the issues and concerns of constituents, explained Michael Martin, president and CEO, NWFA. “We have found WFCA to be a close ally with members who share many of our members’ concerns. Scott and I share a similar vision, and I am confident that with the combined resources of our organizations, we will be able to address many of the issues we currently face as an industry.”

For more information on WFCA and NWFA membership visit wfca.org or call 855-330-1183.