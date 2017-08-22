Adhesives: Double-stick applications prove their staying power

August 14/21: Volume 32, Issue 5

By Ken Ryan

There’s an old proverb that states: A chain is only as strong as its weakest link. The same holds true for flooring installation. For a job to stand the test of time there cannot be any weak areas. One way to ensure a lasting installation, experts say, is through the proper adhesive—better yet, a double-stick application.

“Utilizing premium-grade adhesives and underlayments will help ensure no callbacks and ensure a durable multi-layer foundation designed for optimal performance with longevity,” said David Jackson, field technical services manager for DriTac Flooring Products.

Double-stick adhesives are commonly used in hardwood and LVT/LVP flooring installations in many large-scale, high-rise and multi-family projects and have been the time-tested method of choice in the installation community when superior sound control results are required.

Following are some of the newest double-stick application products impacting the market.

Ardex

According to Ardex executives, double-stick application adhesives are critical for the installation of tile and stone as tiles are increasing in size, weight and density. Choosing the proper adhesive for securing tile or stones to a substrate can result in a successful or failed installation. (The cost of failures, experts say, might far outweigh the price of a proper adhesive.) To that end, Ardex’s tile and stone installation systems are designed to offer a total system solution for installing super-format tiles, backed by a comprehensive single source warranty that is uncommon within the tile and stone industry. Ardex describes its S 28 as an innovative “high-performance, rapid drying and rapid hardening, microfiber-reinforced, polymer-modified tile and stone mortar for interior installations.” S 28 is highly flexible with virtually no shrinkage and an extended open time, making it ideal for large and super format tile and stone installations.

Schönox

Schönox Emiclassic, a universal, pressure-sensitive acrylic adhesive, is suitable for bonding all type of vinyl, carpet, linoleum and synthetic rubber coverings as well as impact sound insulation underlayments on porous and non-porous substrates. Emiclassic has very low emissions is free of solvents and emits very little odor. It conforms to MED 96/98/EC, contributes to LEED certiﬁcation projects and includes Environmental Product Declaration (EPD) certification.

Schönox TS is an underlay made from cork granules and urethane, which improves both sound and heat insulation while creating more comfortable living spaces. “It can be installed under resilient ﬂoor coverings such as vinyl, cushioned vinyl, carpet or wood ﬂooring as well as installed on wood substrates such as plywood and bonded ﬂoor coverings such as vinyl, wood ﬂooring or ceramic tile,” said Michael Mayer, business development, for Schönox. TS also contributes to LEED certiﬁcation, he added.

DriTac

DriTac has unveiled two new underlayment systems—DriTac 8302 Double Impact for wood and laminate floor installations, and DriTac 8301 Impact for resilient floor installations. Both low-VOC products provide enhanced acoustical abatement properties and provide a total sound-reduction system with dual force, silent fuse technology when used with approved DriTac flooring adhesives. Available for the first time in the market, DriTac’s SRS also offers moisture control properties, less risk and a lifetime warranty, the company stated.

Other products include DriTac 5900 MegaBond and 7900 Super Grab. MegaBond is a premium-grade resilient flooring adhesive specially formulated to help minimize vinyl plank shrinkage. It is a high moisture-resistant adhesive that provides maximum bond strength for a wide array of flooring types. Super Grab is a premium grade, moisture-cured urethane adhesive developed for installing long-length/ wide-width plank hardwood flooring.

W.F. Taylor

Agile (2100) is a fast-tacking, solvent-free, premium adhesive for the interior installation of both direct glue-down and double-stick carpet installations. This adhesive has been specially designed to provide quick grab with fast wet suctions and holding power for bonding the most challenging carpet backing installs. Additional features include greater flexibility for large installations, high strength/water resistant bond and an environmentally conscious formula.

A second product in the 2100 series is Delta Force, a fast-grab premium carpet adhesive for the interior installation of both direct glue-down and double-stick carpet installations. Delta Force comes with a 10-year performance warranty.