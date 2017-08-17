BBOSS continues expansion of national sales team

Norcross, Ga.—BBOSS, a leading provider of private label programs and brands, has named Norb Savage business development manager of the North America unit. Savage is a 30-year veteran of Armstrong Flooring, serving in key roles, including vice president of residential sales for the western United States and regional sales manager for the Midwest.

With the addition of Savage, BBOSS continues to strengthen its national sales team by adding top industry talent. In his new role, Savage will focus solely on new private label opportunities within the engineered and solid hardwood flooring categories.

“Norb has an abundance of knowledge and strong relationships in the industry,” said Jim Fiore, BBOSS vice president. “His experience, drive and passion for the industry will be key to the growth of BBOSS in the United States and Canada.”