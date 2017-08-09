Back To Homepage

Bostik unveils winner of Hardwood Flooring Design Contest

August 09, 2017
Print This Article Share it With Friends

Bostik_Wood_Competition_Winning_Design_2Wauwatosa, Wis.—Bostik has named Jennifer Sheets, interior designer at Studio R Interiors based in Colorado, the winner of its Signature Spaces design competition: The Art of Hardwood Flooring Design Contest.

Sheets’ winning design will be installed this month in a new steakhouse within Las Vegas’ new Park MGM Resort, currently under development by MGM Resorts International and Sydell Group. Additionally, she will receive a trip for two to Paris, France, courtesy of Bostik.

“My concept for the Bostik’s Signature Spaces Contest was inspired by the Art Noir movement; interlocking geometric shapes and stylized symmetry which was specified in the contest guidelines as a prerequisite of the project,” Sheets explained. “The pattern depicts an array of interchanging shapes that harmoniously fit within a symmetrical medallion. I created my ‘Array’ design to complement, as well as enhance, the herringbone featured floors throughout the main restaurant space.”

For the competition, Bostik partnered with the National Wood Flooring Association, MGM Resorts International, Oshkosh Designs and Eagle Bay Hardwood Flooring.
Oshkosh Designs, Wisconsin-based firm which crafts exquisite hardwood medallions, wood floor borders and designer parquet flooring, completed transforming Sheet’s winning design into a “ready-for-installation reality.” Eagle Bay Hardwood Flooring was selected to provide wood flooring material for the remainder of the restaurant to complement the lobby work of Oshkosh Designs.

The entire restaurant’s flooring will be installed with Bostik materials, including Ultra-Set SingleStep2, premium high-performance adhesive, moisture control and sound reduction membrane. MasterCraft Floors, the commercial flooring installation firm, known for delivering complex and visually stimulating projects throughout Las Vegas, will be in charge of the restaurant’s floor installation.

 

Tags
BostikFCNewsflooringFloorshardwood flooring design contestInterior Designinterior designerJennifer Sheets
Share

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

Floor Covering News

FCNews special issues/supplements

Ultimate Guide to WPC
2017 LVT Selling Guide
CarpetsPlus 20th Anniversary
Product Guide 2017
Product Guide 2016
NFA 25th Anniversary
Laminate Selling Guide 2016
FCNews 30th Anniversary
2016 LVT Selling Guide
Elias Wilf 100th Anniversary
Product Guide 2015
O'Krent's 100th Anniversary
Hardwood Selling Guide 2015
Digital Marketing Guide 2015
Compliance Guide
Carpet One 30th Anniversary
Retailers' Guide to Selling Laminate
Adleta 40th Anniversary Special Issue
Consolidated Carpet 70th Anniversary
FCNews Ceramic Tile Guide

Press Release

See More

U.S. Congressman Duncan visits TCNA

Anderson, S.C.—U.S. Representative Jeff Duncan, SC-3, spent time meeting with the Tile Council of North America (TCNA) staff and touring TCNA’s facilities on Aug. 9. Eric Astrachan, executive director, provided

Read More

Shannon Specialty Floors names new western regional VP of sales

Milwaukee, Wis.—Shannon Specialty Floors has hired Alexandria LaPree as western regional vice president of sales. This position includes both oversight and direct sales responsibilities. LaPree will support and be responsible

Read More

Shamrock names new director of operations

Memphis, Tenn.—Shamrock Plank Flooring, a manufacturer of hardwood flooring, has named Jeremy Keel—a previous employee—director of operations. In his new position, Keel will manage and direct plant operations in all

Read More
© 2017 Copyright Floor Covering News. All Rights reserved.
Designed & Built By SWAG Media Factory

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.