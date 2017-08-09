Bostik unveils winner of Hardwood Flooring Design Contest

Wauwatosa, Wis.—Bostik has named Jennifer Sheets, interior designer at Studio R Interiors based in Colorado, the winner of its Signature Spaces design competition: The Art of Hardwood Flooring Design Contest.

Sheets’ winning design will be installed this month in a new steakhouse within Las Vegas’ new Park MGM Resort, currently under development by MGM Resorts International and Sydell Group. Additionally, she will receive a trip for two to Paris, France, courtesy of Bostik.

“My concept for the Bostik’s Signature Spaces Contest was inspired by the Art Noir movement; interlocking geometric shapes and stylized symmetry which was specified in the contest guidelines as a prerequisite of the project,” Sheets explained. “The pattern depicts an array of interchanging shapes that harmoniously fit within a symmetrical medallion. I created my ‘Array’ design to complement, as well as enhance, the herringbone featured floors throughout the main restaurant space.”

For the competition, Bostik partnered with the National Wood Flooring Association, MGM Resorts International, Oshkosh Designs and Eagle Bay Hardwood Flooring.

Oshkosh Designs, Wisconsin-based firm which crafts exquisite hardwood medallions, wood floor borders and designer parquet flooring, completed transforming Sheet’s winning design into a “ready-for-installation reality.” Eagle Bay Hardwood Flooring was selected to provide wood flooring material for the remainder of the restaurant to complement the lobby work of Oshkosh Designs.

The entire restaurant’s flooring will be installed with Bostik materials, including Ultra-Set SingleStep2, premium high-performance adhesive, moisture control and sound reduction membrane. MasterCraft Floors, the commercial flooring installation firm, known for delivering complex and visually stimulating projects throughout Las Vegas, will be in charge of the restaurant’s floor installation.