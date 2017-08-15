Back To Homepage

Carlisle expands staff after soft surface division launch

August 15, 2017
Screen Shot 2017-08-15 at 11.56.13 AMStoddard, N.H.—Carlisle recently expanded its team to include a group of employees with vast industry and luxury brand experience. The expansion follows the launch of the company’s new soft surface division.

The company has named Amy Warren director of sales for the new soft surface product line. Warren is an accomplished sales professional with a highly successful track record of boosting sales across multiple industries while delivering effective customer service. She was most recently account manager of trade sales for Stark Carpet Corporation-Interior Design Showroom in Chicago. Her background also includes working as brand ambassador for luxury brands at Saks Fifth Avenue.

Laura Kolar Todorov is now the showroom manager for Carlisle’s New York City showroom in the A & D Building. Todorov brings more than eight years of experience in luxury to her new post, including work for several divisions at Chanel.

Joining Todorov is Sarah Morgan, soft surface specialist. Morgan joins Carlisle after working with Ralph Lauren Home-To-The-Trade as senior sales professional. She also has experience with home brands Arthur Sanderson & Sons and Uproar Home.

Denise Kaiser is the new showroom manager for Carlisle’s Chicago showroom and has a strong residential home products and design marketplace background. Before Carlisle, she was program ambassador for the Chicago Design Summit and Design Chicago at the Chicago Merchandise Mart. Kaiser also served as midwest manager for Traditional Home.

For more information, visit wideplankflooring.com.

