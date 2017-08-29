Back To Homepage

Carpet One Floor & Home donates to the Travis Mills Foundation retreat

August 29, 2017
Screen Shot 2017-08-29 at 11.53.36 AMRome, Maine—Carpet One Floor & Home, in support of the Travis Mills Foundation, has donated the flooring installation for a Maine retreat. The foundation is dedicated to helping injured veterans and their families, and this new retreat will provide a place for them to get away.

The Travis Mills Foundation was founded by Travis Mills, a retired United States Army Staff Sergeant of the 82nd Airborne. In 2012 Mills lost major parts of both legs and both arms to an explosion during his third tour of duty in Afghanistan. Mills is one of only five quadruple amputees from the wars in Iraq and Afghanistan to survive his injuries. In 2013, after returning home and participating in recovery, Mills founded the Travis Mills Foundation. Mills lives and operates the foundation by his personal motto: “Never give up. Never quit.”

The Travis Mills Foundation purchased a Maine property in 2015 with plans to build a retreat for other combat-injured veterans and their families. The estate had previously been owned by Elizabeth Arden and was an operating spa for much of the 20th century. An estimated $2.75 million was needed to renovate the estate and install the necessary features to make the retreat and all of the activities accessible for injured veterans. To aid these renovation efforts Carpet One Floor & Home installed flooring that is both functional and complementary to historic building. Mohawk provided the LVT and carpet tiles used in the project.

Carpet One Floor & Home has partnered with Building for America’s Bravest for over three years. In October 2014, Mills, his wife and daughter received a smart home through Building for America’s Bravest. Since then Carpet One Floor & Home has actively followed Mills’ foundation and was thrilled to contribute to the retreat.

For more information, visit travismills.org

