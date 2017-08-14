CCA Global Partners acquires Romano Consulting Group

Manchester, N.H—CCA Global Partners has acquired the intellectual property assets of Romano Consulting Group to support the enhanced CCA Consulting department. Romano Consulting group has long been respected in the floor covering and home improvement industry for its ability to help businesses identify and overcome business challenges ranging from organizational structure to merchandising and financial management. This acquisition gives CCA’s consulting program access to proven programs, software and industry expertise.

CCA Consulting will combine the expertise gained from Romano Consulting Group with CCA’s proven track record of helping independent businesses in the floor covering and home improvement industry to help improve the effectiveness and profitability of CCA’s member businesses.

“This acquisition has helped us accelerate the growth of our consulting services,” said Howard Brodsky, chairman and co-CEO of CCA Global Partners. “We are now able to offer our members a more complete, comprehensive consulting service to our members.”

In addition to the assets acquired, David Romano, the founder of Romano Consulting Group, is helping to integrate his programs and tools into CCA’s Consulting department’s programs and offerings.

Based on the acquisition, CCA will be repackaging its current services along with the new services obtained under the CCA Consulting umbrella. The group will offer four distinct service lines: Business360, Team360, Leadership360 and Insight360.

“Our team has developed a strong package of services that cover all elements of the business,” said Rick Bennet, co-CEO of CCA Global Partners. “Our members can now access all the tools they need to grow and develop their business right here at CCA.”