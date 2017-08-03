Back To Homepage

Creating Your Space joins with Google, Wordstream

August 03, 2017
cyslogoSan Rafael, Calif.—Creating Your Space (CYS), a Google Partner, is participating in a conference hosted by Google and Wordstream live from New York. Layla Altman, search engine marketing director at Creating Your Space, was invited to attend this conference along with other paid search experts and strategists from Google and Wordstream. CYS has since developed and presented educational webinars based on the key takeaways resulting from this conference.

“Our invitation to participate in this event was prompted by our status as a Google Partner,” said Jay Flynn, vice president, CYS. “We are proud to have had this opportunity and look forward to continually provide the most relevant education, best service and value to our clients.”

CYS is the flooring industry leader in the development of custom websites, SEO, pay per click and social media services for over 400 flooring stores, including a third of the country’s top 50 flooring retailers.

For more information visit the Creating Your Space website.

