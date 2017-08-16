Back To Homepage

Crossville launches new porcelain tile collection

August 16, 2017
crossville logoCrossville, Tenn.–Crossville has announced its latest porcelain tile collection, Notorious. The line is created with warm, neutral tones in the sophisticated look of concrete, delivering high impact design style and offering the strong technical performance expected of porcelain tile. Complimentary samples of the new product may be ordered on crossvilleinc.com.

“This line is all about inviting designers to mix and match to create their own surfacing solutions,” said Lindsey Waldrep, vice president of marketing. “From the range of colors, sizes, and trims—as well as the unpolished and honed finishes, Notorious offers lots of design alternatives.”

The line’s six colors cover a spectrum of neutral hues. The options—Femme Fatale, Private Eye, Sugar Daddy, Suspense, Leading Man and Film Noir—were developed for maximum versatility in modern design schemes.

Field tile size options include 24 x 24, 24 x 36, 12 x 12, 12 x 24. Plank sizes of 3 x 15 and a mosaic mesh mounted on 12 x 12 are also available. Bullnose and cove base are offered to complete installations. In addition to the unpolished finish offered for all field tile sizes, a honed finish is available for the 24 x 24, 24 x 36, 12 x 12, and 12 x 24 options.

As with all products produced at Crossville’s Tennessee manufacturing facilities, Notorious is made using third-party certified, sustainable processes and is Green Squared certified.

For more information, visit crossvilleinc.com.

Crossville
