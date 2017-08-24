David Romano sells Benchmarkinc Recruiting

Wichita, Kansas—Earlier this year, Bradley Cotlar, former vice president and CFO of Big Bob’s Flooring Outlet of America franchise group, and his wife Jennifer acquired Benchmarkinc Recruiting, the recruiting division of Benchmarkinc Consulting, from David Romano, founder and well-known consultant, trainer and industry writer. The division is one of the leading job recruiting firms in the flooring, disaster restoration, window coverings, home furnishings, electronics and home improvement industries.

“David Romano and Benchmarkinc have had a strong reputation and has been the leader in recruiting, consulting and training in the industries they have serviced,” Cotlar, owner and chief matchmaker, said. “Their proven practice and systems made it an easy decision to pursue this opportunity.”

With this acquisition, Cotlar will be able to leverage the company and systems Romano created and continue on his legacy of providing clients exceptional service by quickly finding and placing top-notch candidates into their companies, hassle-free.

“We were adamant that our successor understood that exceeding client expectations was as important as profitability,” Romano said. “We considered many proposals and believed Brad to be the most capable of carrying on our legacy because his ethics are impeccable and he understands the industries that we serve. We are grateful to all of those who have allowed us to be part of their companies and feel supremely confident that the new version of Benchmarkinc Recruiting is poised for even greater success.”

Since the acquisition, the office in Raleigh North Carolina has been moved to Wichita Kansas. The Benchmarkinc Recruiting name will remain.

For more information, visit: bmarkinc.com.