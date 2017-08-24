Back To Homepage

DriTac launches new line of flooring underlayment

August 24, 2017
Print This Article Share it With Friends

Screen Shot 2017-08-24 at 12.05.23 PMClifton, N.J.—DriTac Flooring Products is introducing a line of eco-friendly, acoustical abatement underlayment for residential and commercial flooring applications: DriTac 8301 Impact 1mm for resilient flooring installations and DriTac 8302 Double Impact 2mm for wood and laminate flooring installations.

The lightweight flooring underlayments incorporate DriTac’s total sound reduction system (SRS) complete with a lifetime warranty when used in conjunction with approved DriTac flooring adhesives in double-stick applications. DriTac’s SRS was developed with dual force, silent-fuse technology, affording customers an optimized sound abatement system covered by DriTac’s single, all-inclusive warranty.

DriTac 8301 Impact and DriTac 8302 Double Impact are technologically advanced underlayments that grant sound control properties, providing footfall performance with anti-crush technology designed to attain a cushioned, quiet and comfortable flooring system. Both products are available in lip and tape, and non-lip and tape versions. The lip and tape (8301LT and 8302LT) system offers a built-in vapor barrier with safeguard seaming.

DriTac 8301 and 8302 contain negligible VOC content that measures below quantifiable levels, providing the green community the best sound abatement choice for their eco-friendly projects. These underlayments exceed every standard for indoor air quality, are hypoallergenic, mold/mildew/bacteria resistant and devoid of toxic additives.

For more information, visit dritac.com.

Tags
adhesivesDouble ImpactDriTacDriTac 8301DriTac 8302flooringFloorsImpactunderlayment
Share

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

Floor Covering News

FCNews special issues/supplements

Hardwood Selling Guide 2017
Ultimate Guide to WPC
2017 LVT Selling Guide
CarpetsPlus 20th Anniversary
Product Guide 2017
Product Guide 2016
NFA 25th Anniversary
Laminate Selling Guide 2016
FCNews 30th Anniversary
2016 LVT Selling Guide
Elias Wilf 100th Anniversary
Product Guide 2015
O'Krent's 100th Anniversary
Hardwood Selling Guide 2015
Digital Marketing Guide 2015
Compliance Guide
Carpet One 30th Anniversary
Retailers' Guide to Selling Laminate
Adleta 40th Anniversary Special Issue
Consolidated Carpet 70th Anniversary
FCNews Ceramic Tile Guide

Press Release

See More

DriTac launches new line of flooring underlayment

Clifton, N.J.—DriTac Flooring Products is introducing a line of eco-friendly, acoustical abatement underlayment for residential and commercial flooring applications: DriTac 8301 Impact 1mm for resilient flooring installations and DriTac 8302

Read More

David Romano sells Benchmarkinc Recruiting

Wichita, Kansas—Earlier this year, Bradley Cotlar, former vice president and CFO of Big Bob’s Flooring Outlet of America franchise group, and his wife Jennifer acquired Benchmarkinc Recruiting, the recruiting division

Read More

NWFA completes 18th home with Gary Sinise Foundation

St. Louis, Mo.—The National Wood Flooring Association (NWFA) has provided flooring for its 18th home in partnership with the Gary Sinise Foundation R.I.S.E. program (Restoring Independence Supporting Empowerment). The R.I.S.E.

Read More
© 2017 Copyright Floor Covering News. All Rights reserved.
Designed & Built By SWAG Media Factory

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.