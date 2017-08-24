DriTac launches new line of flooring underlayment

Clifton, N.J.—DriTac Flooring Products is introducing a line of eco-friendly, acoustical abatement underlayment for residential and commercial flooring applications: DriTac 8301 Impact 1mm for resilient flooring installations and DriTac 8302 Double Impact 2mm for wood and laminate flooring installations.

The lightweight flooring underlayments incorporate DriTac’s total sound reduction system (SRS) complete with a lifetime warranty when used in conjunction with approved DriTac flooring adhesives in double-stick applications. DriTac’s SRS was developed with dual force, silent-fuse technology, affording customers an optimized sound abatement system covered by DriTac’s single, all-inclusive warranty.

DriTac 8301 Impact and DriTac 8302 Double Impact are technologically advanced underlayments that grant sound control properties, providing footfall performance with anti-crush technology designed to attain a cushioned, quiet and comfortable flooring system. Both products are available in lip and tape, and non-lip and tape versions. The lip and tape (8301LT and 8302LT) system offers a built-in vapor barrier with safeguard seaming.

DriTac 8301 and 8302 contain negligible VOC content that measures below quantifiable levels, providing the green community the best sound abatement choice for their eco-friendly projects. These underlayments exceed every standard for indoor air quality, are hypoallergenic, mold/mildew/bacteria resistant and devoid of toxic additives.

