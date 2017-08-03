Back To Homepage

Eagle Bay launches website

August 03, 2017
Print This Article Share it With Friends

EagleBay_Website_SS 1Boonville, New York—Eagle Bay Hardwood Flooring, a new brand exclusively produced by Delta Hardwood Flooring in upstate New York, has launched its website. The site marks the company’s new beginning, according to Randy Bowers, owner.

“Our family-owned business has been producing private label/OEM hardwood flooring for over a decade, supplying major customers throughout America,” Bowers said. “Opportunity knocked, and the time was right for us to start producing new materials as Eagle Bay. We’ve had some great success with our new lines already and look forward to a very bright future supplying American-made hardwood flooring made with timber harvested in North America, as well.”

In 2016 the company became a hardwood flooring licensee for the Frank Lloyd Wright Foundation, producing a high-end line of North American species under the FLW brand. In 2017 Eagle Bay was selected to partner with Bostik, MGM Resorts International and NWFA in the Bostik’s Signature Spaces design competition.

Tags
Delta Hardwood FlooringEagle BayFCNewsflooringFloorsnewswebsite
Share

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

Floor Covering News

FCNews special issues/supplements

Ultimate Guide to WPC
2017 LVT Selling Guide
CarpetsPlus 20th Anniversary
Product Guide 2017
Product Guide 2016
NFA 25th Anniversary
Laminate Selling Guide 2016
FCNews 30th Anniversary
2016 LVT Selling Guide
Elias Wilf 100th Anniversary
Product Guide 2015
O'Krent's 100th Anniversary
Hardwood Selling Guide 2015
Digital Marketing Guide 2015
Compliance Guide
Carpet One 30th Anniversary
Retailers' Guide to Selling Laminate
Adleta 40th Anniversary Special Issue
Consolidated Carpet 70th Anniversary
FCNews Ceramic Tile Guide

Press Release

See More

M-D launches new corporate website

Mississauga, Ontario, Canada—M-D Building Products has launched its new corporate website. The site functions as a one-stop space showcasing the company’s culture, values, history, career opportunities and manufacturing capabilities and

Read More

Executive Decision VP joins Floors & More

Auburn, Mass.— CarrieAnne Lapides, vice president of Executive Decision—a recruiting company she founded in 2007, has joined Floors & More, according to the company. Lapides will oversee the Floors &

Read More

Foam Products underlayment earn GreenGuard Gold

Calhoun, Ga.—Foam Products Corp. (FPC) has received GreenGuard Gold certification for its following underlayment: Eclipse II, Silencer Superior, Eco Silencer Plus, Eco Silencer HD FOF, Eco Ultimate Silencer and Silencer

Read More
© 2017 Copyright Floor Covering News. All Rights reserved.
Designed & Built By SWAG Media Factory

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.