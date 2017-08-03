Eagle Bay launches website

Boonville, New York—Eagle Bay Hardwood Flooring, a new brand exclusively produced by Delta Hardwood Flooring in upstate New York, has launched its website. The site marks the company’s new beginning, according to Randy Bowers, owner.

“Our family-owned business has been producing private label/OEM hardwood flooring for over a decade, supplying major customers throughout America,” Bowers said. “Opportunity knocked, and the time was right for us to start producing new materials as Eagle Bay. We’ve had some great success with our new lines already and look forward to a very bright future supplying American-made hardwood flooring made with timber harvested in North America, as well.”

In 2016 the company became a hardwood flooring licensee for the Frank Lloyd Wright Foundation, producing a high-end line of North American species under the FLW brand. In 2017 Eagle Bay was selected to partner with Bostik, MGM Resorts International and NWFA in the Bostik’s Signature Spaces design competition.