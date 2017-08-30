Emser Tile organizes Red Cross donation for hurricane relief

Los Angeles—Emser Tile has arranged a company-wide donation program to support disaster relief in Houston and southeast Texas in the aftermath of Hurricane Harvey. The program will include a significant corporate donation from Emser Tile and a match of all Emser Tile employee donations to the Red Cross.

The Los Angeles-based tile and stone company operates four showrooms and a major distribution center in Houston, and employs over 200 associates in the area. A separate fund has also been organized to provide financial assistance to those Emser Tile employees directly impacted by this disaster.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with those affected by the devastation of Hurricane Harvey,” said Carl Delia, president of Emser Tile. “Emser Tile is a family, and the safety and well-being of our associates and communities are our top priority.”