Executive Decision VP joins Floors & More

Auburn, Mass.— CarrieAnne Lapides, vice president of Executive Decision—a recruiting company she founded in 2007, has joined Floors & More, according to the company. Lapides will oversee the Floors & More convention and event planning in addition to executive recruitment for the company.

“CarrieAnne is an experienced professional that makes things happen,” said Vinnie Virga CEO and founder. “Her knowledge in the hospitality/event space and her relationships will allows us to insure the Floors & More events are incredibly effective and powerful for our vendors and our members-franchisees. In addition, her company’s ability to find—both from a skill set and personality perspective—the best match to fill open executive roles is uncanny and impressive.”

Lapides’ company, Executive Decision, specializes in full service/direct hire/permanent placement staffing and talent acquisition services for hospitality, information technology, engineering, manufacturing, human resources and senior level sales positions.