FCLC holds strategic planning meeting, funds installation research

Orlando, Fla.—The Floor Covering Leadership Council (FCLC) held its annual fall meeting Aug. 16, here, in conjunction with the Second Annual Installation Summit. The primary focus of the FCLC meeting was to hold a facilitated strategic planning session designed to prioritize objectives and confirm a plan of action for the coming year. Volunteer leaders and executive staff from 11 flooring associations participated in the meeting.

The FCLC noted it cannot solve the challenge of installation until the scope of the problem has been formally quantified and analyzed. The council has identified its current mission as follows: Quantify the scope and severity of the lack of installation professionals on industry sustainability and growth.

A comprehensive research project will be funded by the member associations of the FCLC designed to give a clear picture of the severity of the growing installation challenge and the level of resources ultimately needed to ensure long-term industry growth. An experienced research firm will be engaged to conduct the work. A task force comprised of FCLC member volunteers was appointed to develop the request for proposal and recommend the research firm. The research project will be completed in early 2018.