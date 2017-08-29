Back To Homepage

FCLC holds strategic planning meeting, funds installation research

August 29, 2017
Print This Article Share it With Friends

Screen Shot 2017-08-29 at 3.21.11 PMOrlando, Fla.—The Floor Covering Leadership Council (FCLC) held its annual fall meeting Aug. 16, here, in conjunction with the Second Annual Installation Summit. The primary focus of the FCLC meeting was to hold a facilitated strategic planning session designed to prioritize objectives and confirm a plan of action for the coming year. Volunteer leaders and executive staff from 11 flooring associations participated in the meeting.

The FCLC noted it cannot solve the challenge of installation until the scope of the problem has been formally quantified and analyzed. The council has identified its current mission as follows: Quantify the scope and severity of the lack of installation professionals on industry sustainability and growth.

A comprehensive research project will be funded by the member associations of the FCLC designed to give a clear picture of the severity of the growing installation challenge and the level of resources ultimately needed to ensure long-term industry growth. An experienced research firm will be engaged to conduct the work. A task force comprised of FCLC member volunteers was appointed to develop the request for proposal and recommend the research firm. The research project will be completed in early 2018.

Tags
FCLCFCNewsFloor Covering Leadership CouncilflooringFloorsinstallation crisisnewsprojectresearch
Share

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

Floor Covering News

FCNews special issues/supplements

Hardwood Selling Guide 2017
Ultimate Guide to WPC
2017 LVT Selling Guide
CarpetsPlus 20th Anniversary
Product Guide 2017
Product Guide 2016
NFA 25th Anniversary
Laminate Selling Guide 2016
FCNews 30th Anniversary
2016 LVT Selling Guide
Elias Wilf 100th Anniversary
Product Guide 2015
O'Krent's 100th Anniversary
Hardwood Selling Guide 2015
Digital Marketing Guide 2015
Compliance Guide
Carpet One 30th Anniversary
Retailers' Guide to Selling Laminate
Adleta 40th Anniversary Special Issue
Consolidated Carpet 70th Anniversary
FCNews Ceramic Tile Guide

Press Release

See More

NeoCon adds new sales director

Chicago—NeoCon Shows has appointed Madeleine Tullier new sales director. Tullier has worked with the Merchandise Mart for more than 10 years and brings seasoned industry experience and recognition within the

Read More

FCLC holds strategic planning meeting, funds installation research

Orlando, Fla.—The Floor Covering Leadership Council (FCLC) held its annual fall meeting Aug. 16, here, in conjunction with the Second Annual Installation Summit. The primary focus of the FCLC meeting

Read More

Carpet One Floor & Home donates to the Travis Mills Foundation retreat

Rome, Maine—Carpet One Floor & Home, in support of the Travis Mills Foundation, has donated the flooring installation for a Maine retreat. The foundation is dedicated to helping injured veterans

Read More
© 2017 Copyright Floor Covering News. All Rights reserved.
Designed & Built By SWAG Media Factory

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.