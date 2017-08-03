Back To Homepage

Foam Products underlayment earn GreenGuard Gold

August 03, 2017
Screen Shot 2017-08-03 at 4.27.58 PMCalhoun, Ga.—Foam Products Corp. (FPC) has received GreenGuard Gold certification for its following underlayment: Eclipse II, Silencer Superior, Eco Silencer Plus, Eco Silencer HD FOF, Eco Ultimate Silencer and Silencer LVT. GreenGuard Gold certification aims to gives consumers a safer, healthier and more dependable option for indoor air quality.

Eclipse, Silencer LVT and Eco Silencer underlayment were tested for total VOCs, formaldehyde and over 300 VOCs with health-based limits using dynamic environmental chamber testing. The GreenGuard label validates the company’s claims that these underlayments are low emitting and support healthier indoor environments.

GreenGuard certification is just one of FPC’s many sustainability initiatives. Over the last 12 months, the company recycled over 700 tons of post consumer tires into its Eco Silencer line of products.

