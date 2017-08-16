Karndean Designflooring introduces Vantage program

Export, Pa.–Karndean Designflooring has announced the introduction of its online retailer platform, Karndean Vantage. The program, a new support system for continued growth, is designed to provide its retail partners with access to qualified sales leads, a more detailed “Find A Retailer” store profile, online ordering and marketing materials. All aspects of the Vantage program will be live in early 2018.

Karndean Vantage gives retailers the tools they need to connect with consumers at every point in the buying process, beginning with the search for a local retailer. Karndean Designflooring’s Find A Retailer (FAR) tool, accessible to homeowners on the Karndean website, enables homeowners to search for their nearest retailer. The new Vantage program will allow Karndean retailers to create a personalized store profile, including photos, store hours and point of sale information. This improvement will provide consumers with the necessary information to choose a retailer that best fits their needs, and will provide retailers with qualified sales leads.

The Vantage portal will also allow retailers to access their Karndean business account and place orders online. Through the Vantage Support hub, retailers will also have marketing materials available for download to promote their business.

“Since the early days of Karndean Designflooring, we have always worked closely with and relied on the relationships we have with our independent retailers,” said Larry Browder, CEO. “Karndean Vantage allows us to provide additional support materials to our retail partners, streamline store operations through our online ordering platforms, and give retailers a bigger presence on our website with the updated Find A Retailer tool so that we can drive even more homeowners to their stores.”

The Karndean Vantage program is currently in the process of registering interested qualified retailers.