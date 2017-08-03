Back To Homepage

Kent Klaser joins CTaSC

August 03, 2017
20170607PoloSan Diego, Calif.—Kent Klaser has joined Ceramic Tile and Stone Consultants (CTaSC) as a project manager. He will work alongside founder Donato Pompo. In this position, Klaser will work as a forensic investigator, expert witness and will oversee tile and stone investigations.

Klaser will also work on developing new specifications for new construction and projects that are remediating failures. In addition, he will develop quality control and quality assurance plans to help make sure new tile and stone installations are installed correctly. Furthermore, Klaser will develop training programs for tile installation companies through the University of Ceramic Tile and Stone, a division of CTaSC.

Klaser brings over 20 years of tile, stone and management experience to CTaSC. He grew up in a family tile and stone installation company, Klaser Tile of San Diego, Calif., and started working full time as an installer for the company in 1996. Later he worked as a project foreman and then as a senior project manager. In 2006 Klaser became vice president of operations for Klaser Tile—a position he held until he started working full time for CTaSC. In these various positions he did take-offs and bidding. He also oversaw and managed commercial projects and managed a labor force that at times had over 100 workers on various projects.

Klaser is a licensed ceramic tile and stone installer and a mason installer; he also has a Bachelor of Science degree.

