Laminam by Crossville exceeds ANSI performance standards

August 09, 2017
CrossvilleCrossville, Tenn.—Laminam by Crossville’s porcelain tile panels are compliant with ANSI A137.3 standards, according to the company. All collections in the full Laminam by Crossville catalog exceed the product performance measures defined in the ANSI standard.

Crossville sought the compliance not only to bolster the reputation of its own product lines but also support the burgeoning gauged porcelain tile panel category in the U.S. market, according to Noah Chitty, director of technical services. “Crossville pursued the creation of a product standard to help ensure the stability of the gauged porcelain tile panel category. If lesser performing products are introduced into the marketplace without minimum specification standards, then there could potentially be failures that damage the overall product category.”

In addition to its focus on product standards, Crossville also joined other industry leaders in developing the ANSI installation standard (ANSI A108.19) for gauged porcelain tile panels. This standard provides consistency in methodology—essential as more and more installers start training with these large tile panels. The standard defines the practices that will produce consistent outcomes when employed correctly, resulting in applications of the gauged porcelain tile panels that perform to expectation.

