Lanning to stay on as Haines senior CEO advisor

Glen Burnie, Md.—Haines’ Hoy Lanning has agreed to stay with the company as senior CEO advisor. Lanning originally planned to retire at the end of 2017. After working with the new leadership team at Haines there was mutual agreement for Lanning to remain as part of the executive leadership team for the foreseeable future.

“We have worked very hard the last three years integrating Haines and CMH,” Lanning said. “The payoff to our work is now happening. When Mike Barrett (president and CEO) discussed me staying on with Haines longer to help maximize our efforts, I was happy to agree. I really enjoy this business and the people (employees, customers and suppliers) in it. We can do great things together.”

Barrett also expressed excitement about the decision. “[Lanning’s] advice and experience are a key part of the success Haines has been having this year. He is a trusted advisor to me and someone I have tremendous respect for as both an industry leader and a person.”