M-D launches new corporate website

Mississauga, Ontario, Canada—M-D Building Products has launched its new corporate website. The site functions as a one-stop space showcasing the company’s culture, values, history, career opportunities and manufacturing capabilities and aims to be a valuable source of information for all stakeholders, according to the company.

The M-D Building Products site also provides an in depth look at the M-D business as a whole, representing the breadth of the company’s multiple business units and the varying industries it serves.

The launch of this site represents the investment M-D is making into the digital landscape, the company explained. Throughout this fiscal year, M-D is redesigning and updating all of its different business units’ websites with the goal of providing an even better customer experience.

For more information visit, mdteam.com.