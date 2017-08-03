Back To Homepage

M-D launches new corporate website

August 03, 2017
Print This Article Share it With Friends

Screen Shot 2017-08-03 at 4.12.22 PMMississauga, Ontario, Canada—M-D Building Products has launched its new corporate website. The site functions as a one-stop space showcasing the company’s culture, values, history, career opportunities and manufacturing capabilities and aims to be a valuable source of information for all stakeholders, according to the company.

The M-D Building Products site also provides an in depth look at the M-D business as a whole, representing the breadth of the company’s multiple business units and the varying industries it serves.

The launch of this site represents the investment M-D is making into the digital landscape, the company explained. Throughout this fiscal year, M-D is redesigning and updating all of its different business units’ websites with the goal of providing an even better customer experience.

For more information visit, mdteam.com.

Tags
corporatedigitaldigital footprintFCNewsflooringFloorslandscapeM-D Building Productsnew websitenewstechnology
Share

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

Floor Covering News

FCNews special issues/supplements

Ultimate Guide to WPC
2017 LVT Selling Guide
CarpetsPlus 20th Anniversary
Product Guide 2017
Product Guide 2016
NFA 25th Anniversary
Laminate Selling Guide 2016
FCNews 30th Anniversary
2016 LVT Selling Guide
Elias Wilf 100th Anniversary
Product Guide 2015
O'Krent's 100th Anniversary
Hardwood Selling Guide 2015
Digital Marketing Guide 2015
Compliance Guide
Carpet One 30th Anniversary
Retailers' Guide to Selling Laminate
Adleta 40th Anniversary Special Issue
Consolidated Carpet 70th Anniversary
FCNews Ceramic Tile Guide

Press Release

See More

M-D launches new corporate website

Mississauga, Ontario, Canada—M-D Building Products has launched its new corporate website. The site functions as a one-stop space showcasing the company’s culture, values, history, career opportunities and manufacturing capabilities and

Read More

Executive Decision VP joins Floors & More

Auburn, Mass.— CarrieAnne Lapides, vice president of Executive Decision—a recruiting company she founded in 2007, has joined Floors & More, according to the company. Lapides will oversee the Floors &

Read More

Foam Products underlayment earn GreenGuard Gold

Calhoun, Ga.—Foam Products Corp. (FPC) has received GreenGuard Gold certification for its following underlayment: Eclipse II, Silencer Superior, Eco Silencer Plus, Eco Silencer HD FOF, Eco Ultimate Silencer and Silencer

Read More
© 2017 Copyright Floor Covering News. All Rights reserved.
Designed & Built By SWAG Media Factory

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.