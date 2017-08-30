Mohawk makes the finish line at Ironman 70.3 World Championship

Calhoun, Ga.—Mohawk Industries, an official supplier of the 2017 Ironman 70.3 World Championship, will be supporting some of the world’s most elite athletes as they gather Sept. 9–10 in Chattanooga, Tenn., for the competition of their lives. More than 4,500 athletes representing more than 90 countries, regions and territories and ranging in age groups spanning 18 to 89 will participate in the world-famous long-distance triathlon.

Mohawk Group’s Spectrum V30 commercial broadloom carpeting in Blaze Red will greet participants at all transition areas. Competitors completing their race will stride across a finish line covered in Durkan Synthesis Ripple PDI carpeting featuring Ironman 70.3 and Mohawk Industries logos.

“Competing in an Ironman 70.3 is a true challenge for athletes seeking to push their limits,” said Michel Vermette, president of Mohawk Group, the commercial division of Mohawk Industries. “We at Mohawk believe in better and understand that commitment to excellence. Our flooring products stand for the relentless pursuit of durability and outstanding performance. As the leading global flooring manufacturer, Mohawk is honored to support these amazing athletes and to partner with a world-class name in sports, health and fitness.”

Mohawk will not just be providing the carpet. Employees have volunteered to spend a portion of their weekend to staff one of the aid stations along the racecourse. There they will distribute water and nutrition while cheering on athletes as they take on a 1.2-mile swim, 56-mile bike ride and 13.1-mile run.