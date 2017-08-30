NeoCon adds new sales director

Chicago—NeoCon Shows has appointed Madeleine Tullier new sales director. Tullier has worked with the Merchandise Mart for more than 10 years and brings seasoned industry experience and recognition within the design community to her new role. She will work closely with Julie Kohl, vice president of sales, in the development and strategic growth of several trade shows including NeoCon and NeoCon East.

“With Madeleine’s long-term industry experience and robust network of relationships fostered over the last decade, we know that she will be an exceptional asset to our team,” Kohl said. “If the caliber of our added talent is any indication, we are on a great trajectory as we look forward to NeoCon East this fall, followed by the milestone 50th anniversary year of the NeoCon trade fair in 2018.”

Tullier will continue managing the trade show sales for Casual Market Chicago, where she cultivates relationships with top outdoor furnishings manufacturers. She is excited to merge her experience in trade show sales with her personal passion for design as she joins the contract industry.

NeoCon 2018, the 50th anniversary event, will be held from June 11-13 at the Mart. NeoCon East returns to Philadelphia for the 15th annual edition, Nov. 15-16, at the Pennsylvania Convention Center. More details are available at neoconeast.com.