Back To Homepage

NeoCon adds new sales director

August 30, 2017
Print This Article Share it With Friends

NeoConChicago—NeoCon Shows has appointed Madeleine Tullier new sales director. Tullier has worked with the Merchandise Mart for more than 10 years and brings seasoned industry experience and recognition within the design community to her new role. She will work closely with Julie Kohl, vice president of sales, in the development and strategic growth of several trade shows including NeoCon and NeoCon East.

b887c05f028e5f2d8f7b539a_1220x1220“With Madeleine’s long-term industry experience and robust network of relationships fostered over the last decade, we know that she will be an exceptional asset to our team,” Kohl said. “If the caliber of our added talent is any indication, we are on a great trajectory as we look forward to NeoCon East this fall, followed by the milestone 50th anniversary year of the NeoCon trade fair in 2018.”
Tullier will continue managing the trade show sales for Casual Market Chicago, where she cultivates relationships with top outdoor furnishings manufacturers. She is excited to merge her experience in trade show sales with her personal passion for design as she joins the contract industry.

NeoCon 2018, the 50th anniversary event, will be held from June 11-13 at the Mart. NeoCon East returns to Philadelphia for the 15th annual edition, Nov. 15-16, at the Pennsylvania Convention Center. More details are available at neoconeast.com.

Tags
Convention CenterflooringFloorsMartNeoConNeoCon EastPennsylvaniaPhiladelphiasales director
Share

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

Floor Covering News

FCNews special issues/supplements

Hardwood Selling Guide 2017
Ultimate Guide to WPC
2017 LVT Selling Guide
CarpetsPlus 20th Anniversary
Product Guide 2017
Product Guide 2016
NFA 25th Anniversary
Laminate Selling Guide 2016
FCNews 30th Anniversary
2016 LVT Selling Guide
Elias Wilf 100th Anniversary
Product Guide 2015
O'Krent's 100th Anniversary
Hardwood Selling Guide 2015
Digital Marketing Guide 2015
Compliance Guide
Carpet One 30th Anniversary
Retailers' Guide to Selling Laminate
Adleta 40th Anniversary Special Issue
Consolidated Carpet 70th Anniversary
FCNews Ceramic Tile Guide

Press Release

See More

NeoCon adds new sales director

Chicago—NeoCon Shows has appointed Madeleine Tullier new sales director. Tullier has worked with the Merchandise Mart for more than 10 years and brings seasoned industry experience and recognition within the

Read More

FCLC holds strategic planning meeting, funds installation research

Orlando, Fla.—The Floor Covering Leadership Council (FCLC) held its annual fall meeting Aug. 16, here, in conjunction with the Second Annual Installation Summit. The primary focus of the FCLC meeting

Read More

Carpet One Floor & Home donates to the Travis Mills Foundation retreat

Rome, Maine—Carpet One Floor & Home, in support of the Travis Mills Foundation, has donated the flooring installation for a Maine retreat. The foundation is dedicated to helping injured veterans

Read More
© 2017 Copyright Floor Covering News. All Rights reserved.
Designed & Built By SWAG Media Factory

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.