Back To Homepage

NeoCon East opens registration, presents keynotes

August 10, 2017
Print This Article Share it With Friends

NeoConEastPhiladelphia, Pa.—Registration is now open for NeoCon East. Held Nov. 15-16 at the Pennsylvania Convention Center, NeoCon East will feature nearly 200 companies with products across vertical markets such as workplace, healthcare, education, public space, hospitality, retail and government. Programming will include more than 25 CEU accredited seminars, as well as a group of keynotes.

The keynotes slated for this year include: Alex Gilliam, founder and director, Public Workshop; David Insinga, AIA, chief architect, U.S. General Services Administration’s Public Buildings Service; Suzette Subance Ferrier, IIDA, studio design director at TPG Architecture; and Zena Howard, managing director at Perkins & Will, AIA, LEED AP.

“From varied backgrounds, the 2017 NeoCon East keynotes all share a common thread of inclusive, human-centered design for the greater good,” said Monica DeBartolo, director of programming, NeoCon East. “We are thrilled to showcase these inspirational thought leaders—four influencers over two days—at the 15th annual edition.”

Online registration is free and now available at neoconeast.com. CEU seminar registration will be available online Sept. 6.

Tags
CEUcommercialkeynotesNeoCon EastNovemberonlineopenregistrationresidentialshow
Share

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

Floor Covering News

FCNews special issues/supplements

Ultimate Guide to WPC
2017 LVT Selling Guide
CarpetsPlus 20th Anniversary
Product Guide 2017
Product Guide 2016
NFA 25th Anniversary
Laminate Selling Guide 2016
FCNews 30th Anniversary
2016 LVT Selling Guide
Elias Wilf 100th Anniversary
Product Guide 2015
O'Krent's 100th Anniversary
Hardwood Selling Guide 2015
Digital Marketing Guide 2015
Compliance Guide
Carpet One 30th Anniversary
Retailers' Guide to Selling Laminate
Adleta 40th Anniversary Special Issue
Consolidated Carpet 70th Anniversary
FCNews Ceramic Tile Guide

Press Release

See More

U.S. Congressman Duncan visits TCNA

Anderson, S.C.—U.S. Representative Jeff Duncan, SC-3, spent time meeting with the Tile Council of North America (TCNA) staff and touring TCNA’s facilities on Aug. 9. Eric Astrachan, executive director, provided

Read More

Shannon Specialty Floors names new western regional VP of sales

Milwaukee, Wis.—Shannon Specialty Floors has hired Alexandria LaPree as western regional vice president of sales. This position includes both oversight and direct sales responsibilities. LaPree will support and be responsible

Read More

Shamrock names new director of operations

Memphis, Tenn.—Shamrock Plank Flooring, a manufacturer of hardwood flooring, has named Jeremy Keel—a previous employee—director of operations. In his new position, Keel will manage and direct plant operations in all

Read More
© 2017 Copyright Floor Covering News. All Rights reserved.
Designed & Built By SWAG Media Factory

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.