NeoCon East opens registration, presents keynotes

Philadelphia, Pa.—Registration is now open for NeoCon East. Held Nov. 15-16 at the Pennsylvania Convention Center, NeoCon East will feature nearly 200 companies with products across vertical markets such as workplace, healthcare, education, public space, hospitality, retail and government. Programming will include more than 25 CEU accredited seminars, as well as a group of keynotes.

The keynotes slated for this year include: Alex Gilliam, founder and director, Public Workshop; David Insinga, AIA, chief architect, U.S. General Services Administration’s Public Buildings Service; Suzette Subance Ferrier, IIDA, studio design director at TPG Architecture; and Zena Howard, managing director at Perkins & Will, AIA, LEED AP.

“From varied backgrounds, the 2017 NeoCon East keynotes all share a common thread of inclusive, human-centered design for the greater good,” said Monica DeBartolo, director of programming, NeoCon East. “We are thrilled to showcase these inspirational thought leaders—four influencers over two days—at the 15th annual edition.”

Online registration is free and now available at neoconeast.com. CEU seminar registration will be available online Sept. 6.