NWFA completes 18th home with Gary Sinise Foundation

St. Louis, Mo.—The National Wood Flooring Association (NWFA) has provided flooring for its 18th home in partnership with the Gary Sinise Foundation R.I.S.E. program (Restoring Independence Supporting Empowerment). The R.I.S.E. program builds custom, specially adapted smart homes for severely wounded veterans and first responders. The home dedication for US Army Sergeant First Class Wade Mitcheltree took place on Aug. 11, in Tigard, Ore. Flooring for the project was donated by NWFA member Mullican Flooring.

SFC Mitcheltree was injured in 2012 by an improvised explosive device (IED) while serving in Afghanistan. The blast resulted in the loss of his right leg above the knee and his right arm below the elbow. He also suffered muscle and nerve damage in his lower left leg, a snapped pelvis and ruptures to both ear drums. In 2016, due to the severity of his injuries, his left leg was amputated below the knee.

“Sergeant First Class Mitcheltree’s motivation to serve is inspiring,” said Michael Martin, NWFA president and CEO. “He enlisted in the Army during high school and left for basic training just two weeks following graduation. After spending some time at Ft. Bragg and Ft. Richardson, he was deployed overseas, serving one tour in Iraq and two in Afghanistan. While there, his platoon worked with local police to ensure the security of their surrounding areas. His work has helped to ensure the safety of thousands of civilians and military personnel alike, and we’re honored to partner with Mullican Flooring to recognize his sacrifice by participating in the construction of his new home.”

In addition to the 18 homes already completed, NWFA currently is working with its members to source wood flooring for 26 additional R.I.S.E. homes in various stages of planning and construction. Currently, 51 NWFA member companies have donated product, logistics and installation services in locations throughout the U.S., with a total value of more than $3.52 million. A list of all NWFA R.I.S.E. partners is listed at nwfa.org/giving-back.aspx.

By the end of this year, 59 specially adapted smart homes will be completed or underway through the R.I.S.E. program. To learn more contact the NWFA at 800.422.4556, or e-mail anita.howard@nwfa.org.