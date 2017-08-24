Back To Homepage

NWFA completes 18th home with Gary Sinise Foundation

August 24, 2017
Print This Article Share it With Friends

GSF - MitcheltreeSt. Louis, Mo.—The National Wood Flooring Association (NWFA) has provided flooring for its 18th home in partnership with the Gary Sinise Foundation R.I.S.E. program (Restoring Independence Supporting Empowerment). The R.I.S.E. program builds custom, specially adapted smart homes for severely wounded veterans and first responders. The home dedication for US Army Sergeant First Class Wade Mitcheltree took place on Aug. 11, in Tigard, Ore. Flooring for the project was donated by NWFA member Mullican Flooring.

SFC Mitcheltree was injured in 2012 by an improvised explosive device (IED) while serving in Afghanistan. The blast resulted in the loss of his right leg above the knee and his right arm below the elbow. He also suffered muscle and nerve damage in his lower left leg, a snapped pelvis and ruptures to both ear drums. In 2016, due to the severity of his injuries, his left leg was amputated below the knee.

“Sergeant First Class Mitcheltree’s motivation to serve is inspiring,” said Michael Martin, NWFA president and CEO. “He enlisted in the Army during high school and left for basic training just two weeks following graduation. After spending some time at Ft. Bragg and Ft. Richardson, he was deployed overseas, serving one tour in Iraq and two in Afghanistan. While there, his platoon worked with local police to ensure the security of their surrounding areas. His work has helped to ensure the safety of thousands of civilians and military personnel alike, and we’re honored to partner with Mullican Flooring to recognize his sacrifice by participating in the construction of his new home.”

In addition to the 18 homes already completed, NWFA currently is working with its members to source wood flooring for 26 additional R.I.S.E. homes in various stages of planning and construction. Currently, 51 NWFA member companies have donated product, logistics and installation services in locations throughout the U.S., with a total value of more than $3.52 million. A list of all NWFA R.I.S.E. partners is listed at nwfa.org/giving-back.aspx.

By the end of this year, 59 specially adapted smart homes will be completed or underway through the R.I.S.E. program. To learn more contact the NWFA at 800.422.4556, or e-mail anita.howard@nwfa.org.

Tags
flooringGary SiniseGary Sinise FoundationMullicanNWFAprojectR.I.S.E
Share

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

Floor Covering News

FCNews special issues/supplements

Hardwood Selling Guide 2017
Ultimate Guide to WPC
2017 LVT Selling Guide
CarpetsPlus 20th Anniversary
Product Guide 2017
Product Guide 2016
NFA 25th Anniversary
Laminate Selling Guide 2016
FCNews 30th Anniversary
2016 LVT Selling Guide
Elias Wilf 100th Anniversary
Product Guide 2015
O'Krent's 100th Anniversary
Hardwood Selling Guide 2015
Digital Marketing Guide 2015
Compliance Guide
Carpet One 30th Anniversary
Retailers' Guide to Selling Laminate
Adleta 40th Anniversary Special Issue
Consolidated Carpet 70th Anniversary
FCNews Ceramic Tile Guide

Press Release

See More

DriTac launches new line of flooring underlayment

Clifton, N.J.—DriTac Flooring Products is introducing a line of eco-friendly, acoustical abatement underlayment for residential and commercial flooring applications: DriTac 8301 Impact 1mm for resilient flooring installations and DriTac 8302

Read More

David Romano sells Benchmarkinc Recruiting

Wichita, Kansas—Earlier this year, Bradley Cotlar, former vice president and CFO of Big Bob’s Flooring Outlet of America franchise group, and his wife Jennifer acquired Benchmarkinc Recruiting, the recruiting division

Read More

NWFA completes 18th home with Gary Sinise Foundation

St. Louis, Mo.—The National Wood Flooring Association (NWFA) has provided flooring for its 18th home in partnership with the Gary Sinise Foundation R.I.S.E. program (Restoring Independence Supporting Empowerment). The R.I.S.E.

Read More
© 2017 Copyright Floor Covering News. All Rights reserved.
Designed & Built By SWAG Media Factory

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.