SCI names Caldwell VP of hospitality, commercial sales

Morris, Ill.—Sponge Cushion, Inc. (SCI), a Leggett & Platt (L&P) company and producer of the Tred-MOR brand floor and acoustic cushioning products, has named Matt Caldwell vice president of hospitality and commercial sales.

Caldwell has been with Leggett & Platt since 2011 and has spent 26 years in the flooring industry. Prior to joining L&P, he spent 10 years in the Western U.S. as vice president of a commercial contracting firm. Caldwell received his undergraduate degree and MBA from University of Arizona.

“Product innovation is our top priority,” Caldwell said. “Sponge Cushion has built a remarkable reputation over the past 56 years by introducing underlayment to provide solutions to installation challenges. We’re sticking to what’s in our DNA and will be introducing a new product later this year called Modular PVI carpet tile cushion. PVI, or passive vibration isolation, is the ability to help minimize vibration, which essentially is noise, by creating an isolation layer between the carpet tile and the substrate, thereby addressing one of the key concerns with specifying carpet tiles.”