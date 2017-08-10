Shannon Specialty Floors names new western regional VP of sales

Milwaukee, Wis.—Shannon Specialty Floors has hired Alexandria LaPree as western regional vice president of sales. This position includes both oversight and direct sales responsibilities.

LaPree will support and be responsible for managing sales of all independent agencies within Alaska, Arizona, California, Colorado, Hawaii, Idaho, Montana, New Mexico, Nevada, Oklahoma, Oregon, Utah, Washington and Wyoming.

“Alex has a strong track record of success within her sales career, with over 20 years of broad industry experience,” said Jeff Collum, president, Shannon Specialty Floors. “Her outstanding sales acumen and industry knowledge will breed exceptional sales teams under her management.”