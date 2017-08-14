Back To Homepage

Shannon & Waterman hires new sales directors

August 14, 2017
Screen Shot 2017-08-14 at 10.19.14 AMMemphis, Tenn.—Shannon & Waterman, a manufacturer of luxury custom wide-plank flooring for home and office, recently welcomed Megan Stout and Jessica Johnson as sales directors. Based in Memphis, Stout will be responsible for directing sales in the Southeast U.S. region. Johnson—based in Dallas—will be responsible for sales in the Southwest U.S. region.

Stout previously worked in Memphis real estate sales, earning numerous top designations and garnering lifetime membership in a multimillion-dollar sellers club. She earned her Bachelor of Arts degree at the University of Mississippi with a major in journalism and a minor in English with a concentration in public relations.

Johnson has nurtured client relationships through different sales roles over the past 10 years in the state of Texas. She has had tremendous success working with clients in the residential real estate, commercial real estate, general contractor, retail, architectural and interior design categories based locally and nationally. She excelled as a consultative sales professional, earning high sales honors and exceeding sales goals and customer expectations consistently.

