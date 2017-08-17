Shaw Floors opens registration to aligned retailers for fall sales event

Shaw Floors opens registration to aligned retailers for fall sales Dalton–Shaw Floors has opened registration for its fall national promotion, the Shaw Friends and Family sales event, to Shaw Flooring Network aligned retailers who participate in the company’s consumer financing program. Registration must be completed by Aug. 25 and the promotion, which includes a broad assortment of Shaw, Anderson and Tuftex styles, will run from Oct. 1 to Nov. 11.

Specific details of the promotion may be found online at ShawNow.com and benefits include a downloadable coupon of up to $1,000 dollars in savings and 24 months special financing. Shaw Floors’ Spring Anniversary Sale saw record retailer engagement and aligned retailers who took advantage of the special financing option reported increased average ticket sales and enhanced customer retention.

“The coupon was the primary trigger in this offer and had a big impact with consumers,” said John Staff, owner of Staff Carpets. “The sale helped us exceed daily sales goals and our business is currently up 40% compared to last year.”

Shaw’s consumer concierge team also reported feedback from consumers that indicated the special financing offer was the “determining factor” in their decision to purchase flooring, even convincing many to upgrade to the flooring styles they wanted most, during the promotional period.

“The Shaw Friends and Family Sales Event is one of the many ways we support our aligned retailers,” said Adam Ellis, residential marketing programs and communications manager. “We listen to our retail partners and value their input and opinions. When something works, we try to do more of it. And if something isn’t as successful as we’d hoped, we glean improvement insights from our partnerships to enhance the promotional mix for future events. We work together–it’s what being part of the Shaw Flooring Network is all about.”

For details on registering for Shaw Floors’ Friends and Family Sales Event, visit ShawNow.com and sign up by Aug. 25, 2017. For more information on Shaw’s financing program, contact the Synchrony Enrollment Center at 866.209.4457.